SILVER CITY – The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One office in cooperation with the Gila National Forest, Silver City Ranger District, will close NM 15 due to a prescribed burn.
Beginning Monday, October 16, 2023, a temporary closure will be in place daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. along NM 15 at Signal Peak Road and Wildhorse Mesa. This closure is expected to be removed by Friday, October 20, 2023.
Smoke may be visible from the communities of Pinos Altos, Silver City, Lake Roberts, Mimbres, and San Lorenzo. There will be smoke impacts to NM Highway 15 and 35, the Mimbres, and Sapillo drainages, and the community of Mimbres. More information can be located on the attached GNF Press Release or at the Gila National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila.
For updated information go to: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.