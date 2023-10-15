Grant County Water Commission PER almost done

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 15 October 2023 15 October 2023

By Lynn Janes

On September 28, 2023, the Grant County Water Commission had a regular meeting at the city annex building. Chairman and Silver City Town Manager Alex Brown led the meeting.

Priscilla Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments director, said they had the funds to start paying for the PER (preliminary engineering report).

She had spoken with some of the regional representatives for Senator Martin Heinrich. They will be taking advantage of the regional border commission in Las Cruces. At that point they could apply directly to them for funding. She has been having conversations with some state Water Trust officials about getting funding from the New Mexico Unit Fund for planning and designing. "I will be meeting in Las Cruces with Maya Clifford, who will be moving that initiative forward."

Lucero said she had talked to Peter Russel, and they are scheduled to present on December 6, 2023, in Truth or Consequences at 9 am. "We all need to go and let them know where we are with this project, and we will have a power point presentation for them." She will also continue to look for other funding opportunities. The state does have some funding available for underserved communities that she will look at.

Brown said once they start getting some good budget numbers for construction, they can start putting things together. George Esqueda, Stantec, said he would look into the Colonias funding status.

Raymond De la Vega, Stantec, gave an update on the PER. They have finished Section 1 of the report and that includes updating the location and environmental information that the original PER had. They had looked at the entire area and the two pipeline areas and had gotten the calculation estimates. The data from the census (2020) shows a decline in population. "We will be looking at any master plans or comprehensive plans from the county that would show some expected areas of development." He asked for help from anyone with information that would allow them to show at least a maintaining of population.

Kristina Ortiz, Rural Partners Network, said that October 1, 2023, they would have all new numbers for population available.

Randy Ellison, Freeport McMoRan Inc. (FMI), wanted to point out that in 2020 Chino shut down and they lost 200 employees and that could have affected the census. In 2024 they will be at around 900 employees.

Brown suggested talking to some of the major employers for information and De la Vega agreed. Lucero asked him if he had done any research on bureaus of economic research on any of the data and told him they should have new data available in November. She also suggested using Stats America that she uses many times. She told him she would talk to him later about some housing projects she has been made aware of possibly happening. She also brought up the Silver City subdivision that has 56 lots and has 6 occupied. It should move quickly when they get the infrastructure funding. Brown said Fowler Brothers has two subdivisions in town and they will be developing them.

Karl Pennock, RCAC (rural community assistance corporation) had an update. They had started collecting information at the beginning of the month. He thanked everyone for supplying him with the rate information he needed to do the financial analysis.

De la Vega said they would be on track to finish the PER by the end of the year. Section 1 would be ready the next day. He said another section would be done November 3, 2023. He wanted them to meet before that to talk through the alternative path for the water line. He and Brown suggested that for the October meeting the water operators from the municipalities attend.

Brown asked if they would have some numbers by the end of the year and De la Vega said yes.

Lucero brought up that November 30, 2023, they would hold the annual Prospectors Forum. "This will be a project you will want to present as a group to show them how much the water commission has accomplished in the last nine months." Brown said he thought that would be a good idea along with FMI attending.

Ortiz asked Lucero to let her know what federal funding opportunities she would be looking at so she can coordinate with the federal partners and get their support.

Next meeting will be held October 26, 2023

Adjourned

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 