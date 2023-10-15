Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
At an annual banquet held on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at the Santa Clara Armory, the Grant County Republican Party heard from candidates for various positions including for.local positions, state officials and U.S. Congress
The featured speakers were Former Congresswoman, running again for Congressional District 2, and former District 38 State Representative Rebecca Dow.
The highlight of the evening, other than the good food, catered by Dickey's of Deming, came when party representative Rhonda Billings announced the Republican of the Year, Christine Starr, and then recognized Cyndi Donovan for organization the event.