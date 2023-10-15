Old Hurley Store hosts annual Pumpkin Patch 101423

Published: 15 October 2023 15 October 2023

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, the Old Hurley Store, owned by Don and Becky Spann, hosted the annual Pumpkin Patch. The event featured plenty of pumpkins to choose from. The price of admission was three cans of food for the Gospel Mission for each pumpkin. Families came to pick out their pumpkins.

Because an annual eclipse of the sun was passing through the U.S. and on south to South America, Jay Goats of the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department was on had with welding helmets to allow children and adults alike to take a look at the partial eclipse seen on Grant County. He also said the design and plans are completed for a new fire substation in Dos Griegos on North Swan Street. "We are recruiting for about 15 volunteers to man the station once it gets built. It will provide a station closer to the area than the station at Pinos Altos."

IMG_8545

The exciting event for many was looking at the partial eclipse through a welding helmet. Odessey Ramirez uses the helmet

IMG_8548

From left are Aaliyah Cordova, Mary Moreno, Amariyah Ramirez, Josiah, Ramirez, Stephie Ramirez and Odessey Ramirez with their pumpkins.

IMG_85541

Jubilee Cline picks out her pumpkin

IMG_8558

Jubilee with Sophia and Nevaeh Subia with their pumpkins

IMG_8570

Nellie, Joseph and Abby Grijalva in the pumpkin patch

IMG_85731

Jared Peña and Nellie Grijalva in the shady side of the pumpkin patch

IMG_8577

Half of the pumpkin patch was in the sun

IMG_85521

Ella Marquez and Sophia Tustin in their Halloween costumes

IMG_8540

Mairi Cronin, 3, trying her hand at "bowling" with a big plastic ball

IMG_8564

Ella tries her hand at throwing the rings over the cones

IMG_8569

Hurley Police Department Officer Delilah Chavez and Chief Chris McGuiness watch the activities

IMG_8580

Anthony Jimenez scores a bullseye

IMG_8581

Jubilee created a Halloween sticker decoration

IMG_8584

Officer Chavez sends the ball toward the target

IMG_8586

Chief McGuinness competes with Officer Chavez

IMG_8590

Lydia Lent walks very carefully on the gravel

IMG_8593

A horse and buggy took people for rides around town.

IMG_8596

Kid's activities and vendors kept people busy

IMG_8597

Kids lined up

IMG_8598

Inside the Old Hurley Store, Lonnie Nolan shows off his miniature train set up

IMG_8601

The train goes by

IMG_8604

Everett Marshall concentrates on having three trains going on different tracks at the same time

IMG_8608

Old Hurley Store co-owner Don Spann shows off his train set up.

In addition to pumpkins, lots of games were available for not only kids, but also adults. Vendors sold various items and a horse and buggy took people for rides around town. Inside the Old Hurley Store, three miniature train enthusiasts had their trains running through the miniature environments each has created. Also on display inside the store is art work from various local artists. 

