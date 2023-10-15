Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, the Old Hurley Store, owned by Don and Becky Spann, hosted the annual Pumpkin Patch. The event featured plenty of pumpkins to choose from. The price of admission was three cans of food for the Gospel Mission for each pumpkin. Families came to pick out their pumpkins.

Because an annual eclipse of the sun was passing through the U.S. and on south to South America, Jay Goats of the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department was on had with welding helmets to allow children and adults alike to take a look at the partial eclipse seen on Grant County. He also said the design and plans are completed for a new fire substation in Dos Griegos on North Swan Street. "We are recruiting for about 15 volunteers to man the station once it gets built. It will provide a station closer to the area than the station at Pinos Altos."

IMG_8545 The exciting event for many was looking at the partial eclipse through a welding helmet. Odessey Ramirez uses the helmet IMG_8548 From left are Aaliyah Cordova, Mary Moreno, Amariyah Ramirez, Josiah, Ramirez, Stephie Ramirez and Odessey Ramirez with their pumpkins. IMG_85541 Jubilee Cline picks out her pumpkin IMG_8558 Jubilee with Sophia and Nevaeh Subia with their pumpkins IMG_8570 Nellie, Joseph and Abby Grijalva in the pumpkin patch IMG_85731 Jared Peña and Nellie Grijalva in the shady side of the pumpkin patch IMG_8577 Half of the pumpkin patch was in the sun IMG_85521 Ella Marquez and Sophia Tustin in their Halloween costumes IMG_8540 Mairi Cronin, 3, trying her hand at "bowling" with a big plastic ball IMG_8564 Ella tries her hand at throwing the rings over the cones IMG_8569 Hurley Police Department Officer Delilah Chavez and Chief Chris McGuiness watch the activities IMG_8580 Anthony Jimenez scores a bullseye IMG_8581 Jubilee created a Halloween sticker decoration IMG_8584 Officer Chavez sends the ball toward the target IMG_8586 Chief McGuinness competes with Officer Chavez IMG_8590 Lydia Lent walks very carefully on the gravel IMG_8593 A horse and buggy took people for rides around town. IMG_8596 Kid's activities and vendors kept people busy IMG_8597 Kids lined up IMG_8598 Inside the Old Hurley Store, Lonnie Nolan shows off his miniature train set up IMG_8601 The train goes by IMG_8604 Everett Marshall concentrates on having three trains going on different tracks at the same time IMG_8608 Old Hurley Store co-owner Don Spann shows off his train set up.

In addition to pumpkins, lots of games were available for not only kids, but also adults. Vendors sold various items and a horse and buggy took people for rides around town. Inside the Old Hurley Store, three miniature train enthusiasts had their trains running through the miniature environments each has created. Also on display inside the store is art work from various local artists.