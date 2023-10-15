Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, the Old Hurley Store, owned by Don and Becky Spann, hosted the annual Pumpkin Patch. The event featured plenty of pumpkins to choose from. The price of admission was three cans of food for the Gospel Mission for each pumpkin. Families came to pick out their pumpkins.
Because an annual eclipse of the sun was passing through the U.S. and on south to South America, Jay Goats of the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department was on had with welding helmets to allow children and adults alike to take a look at the partial eclipse seen on Grant County. He also said the design and plans are completed for a new fire substation in Dos Griegos on North Swan Street. "We are recruiting for about 15 volunteers to man the station once it gets built. It will provide a station closer to the area than the station at Pinos Altos."
The exciting event for many was looking at the partial eclipse through a welding helmet. Odessey Ramirez uses the helmet
From left are Aaliyah Cordova, Mary Moreno, Amariyah Ramirez, Josiah, Ramirez, Stephie Ramirez and Odessey Ramirez with their pumpkins.
Jubilee Cline picks out her pumpkin
Jubilee with Sophia and Nevaeh Subia with their pumpkins
Nellie, Joseph and Abby Grijalva in the pumpkin patch
Jared Peña and Nellie Grijalva in the shady side of the pumpkin patch
Half of the pumpkin patch was in the sun
Ella Marquez and Sophia Tustin in their Halloween costumes
Mairi Cronin, 3, trying her hand at "bowling" with a big plastic ball
Ella tries her hand at throwing the rings over the cones
Hurley Police Department Officer Delilah Chavez and Chief Chris McGuiness watch the activities
Anthony Jimenez scores a bullseye
Jubilee created a Halloween sticker decoration
Officer Chavez sends the ball toward the target
Chief McGuinness competes with Officer Chavez
Lydia Lent walks very carefully on the gravel
A horse and buggy took people for rides around town.
Kid's activities and vendors kept people busy
Kids lined up
Inside the Old Hurley Store, Lonnie Nolan shows off his miniature train set up
The train goes by
Everett Marshall concentrates on having three trains going on different tracks at the same time
Old Hurley Store co-owner Don Spann shows off his train set up.
In addition to pumpkins, lots of games were available for not only kids, but also adults. Vendors sold various items and a horse and buggy took people for rides around town. Inside the Old Hurley Store, three miniature train enthusiasts had their trains running through the miniature environments each has created. Also on display inside the store is art work from various local artists.