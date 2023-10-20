SILVER CITY, NM, October 20, 2023 – The Gila National Forest, Silver City Ranger District has completed firing operations on the Jaybird and Mill prescribed fire projects north of Pinos Altos along Highway 15. Crews will continue holding the prescribed fires in place and patrolling the areas over the weekend.

“Despite temporary impacts associated with smoke and closure of a segment of US Highway 15, beneficial fire effects were observed on these 3,560 combined acres,” said Silver City District Ranger Elizabeth Toney. “On the Mill project, particularly, fire is consuming a heavy load of dead and down logs and other material that could feed a crown fire. By using low to moderate intensity fire today, we are protecting forest health, wildlife habitats, and local communities for years into the future.”

US Highway 15 will reopen between Signal Peak and Wildhorse Mesa after 8:00 p.m. tonight, October 20. The area closures for the Jaybird (Gila National Forest - Jaybird Rx closure) ) and Mill (Gila National Forest - Mill Rx closure ) prescribed fires will remain in effect while residual heat cools, likely for at least several more days.While the prescribed fire itself is no longer a threat, ongoing hazards exist within any recently burned area such as falling trees, rolling debris, and stump holes. Fire-weakened trees may appear to be solid, but can be prone to toppling or uprooting, especially during windy conditions. Rocks and logs on slopes are easily dislodged and may roll downhill. Stump holes can be hidden by ash, can be several feet deep, and may hold hot ash and coals for multiple days after a fire.

Heavy smoke impacts have been observed in the Mimbres valley, including Lake Roberts, Mimbres, and San Lorenzo, though with cessation of ignitions, the air should begin to clear. Light smoke may continue to be produced by smoldering fuels as residual heat continues to consume logs and other dead and down debris.

We continue to monitor smoke to ensure that the New Mexico Environment Department Air Quality Bureau’s regulations are met. Individuals who are smoke-sensitive and those with respiratory or heart disease should take precautionary measures. Air quality information and health protection measures recommended by New Mexico Department of Health are posted on line at NM Fire Info | Smoke Management . For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov .