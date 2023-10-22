Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

At the Western New Mexico University Walk for the Heroes, participants could choose two walks. The shorter one was about a mile long around the WNMU campus and another about 5K one took walkers up Boston Hill and back down to the university.

About 50 participants pre-registered for the walk, and another 87 registered on site before the walk.

Master of Ceremonies Raul Turrieta welcomed participants and led the rest of the program. WNMU Mariachi Plata sang the National Anthem. Mike and Liz Lopez presented a plaque and T-shirt to WNMU President Joseph Shepard who gave welcoming remarks.

Veterans could speak to Clariss Sierra, veterans service officer; to Sam Jones, veteran outreach program specialist out of Las Cruce;, and Phillip Torres, Fort Bayard National Cemetery manager.

Several participants carried pictures of their family heroes, Mike Lopez carried a large flag up Boston Hill and back down.

Mike and his wife, Liz Lopez, presented honorary plaques to the families of their heroes.

A grill was set up to serve hamburgers and hot dogs to walkers. Water and lots of apples and bananas also was on hand to refresh the walkers as they crossed the finish line.

