By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated School Board held a meeting on October 9, 2023. Board members in attendance included Serena Murillo, Gabriella Begay, Gilbert Guadiana, and David Terrazas. Elizabeth Dean did not attend. Acting superintendent Michael Koury also attended.

Kiwanis presented student of the month certificates for both September and October. The students get nominated by their teachers.

Avery Castro from Snell Middle School goes above and beyond to help keep the school clean. He never complains and always perseveres.

Samaiyah Vega from Snell Middle School works hard and tries to help other students without hesitation. She also has not had any absences this semester.

Nicholas Trujillo, a senior at Cobre High School, has an excellent GPA of more than 4.5. He always enrolls in honors and dual credit courses. In December he will graduate with an associates degree in liberal arts from WNMU (Western New Mexico University). He works hard to be academically challenged. He participates in football, wrestling and baseball.

Hunter Burnette, a senior at Cobre High School, has a GPA of more than 4.0. He enrolls in dual credit courses and makes school look easy.

Mireya Zapata, student representative, gave the board a report. The report consisted of all the games that have taken place recently and the ones coming up.

Action items

Murillo asked for a reorganization of board officers. She had to step down from president due to health issues. Begay will be president, Guadiana as vice president and Terrazas as secretary will remain the same.

Begay said the finance committee had not met but will meet October 17, 2023. Guadiana said the audit committee had not met but will be on October 11, 2023.

Board members reports.

Even though the audit committee had not met, Guadiana said they have been doing the prep work to move forward. The committee needs another board member, they need two board members on the committee. He would like to have an appointment on the next agenda. He had attended the Region 8 meeting in Deming, and he had a nice discussion with someone that could help them with the construction cost waiver for the building of the new high school.

Terrazas had gone to a game recently in Tularosa and Cobre had the victory. "I think the board is headed in the right direction." He had come onto the board over a year ago and thanked Guadiana and Murillo for their leadership.

Murillo commented on the green chili fundraiser the football team had and she had been able to stock her freezer. She also said the taco run had been fun. The NMSBA (New Mexico School Board Association) will be having their convention on November 30, 2023, to December 2, 2023, and asked the board to let them know if they will be attending.

Begay had the opportunity to attend the Cobre – Silver volleyball game, and it was a close game. She had also attended the Region 8 meeting and said the spring meeting they will be hosting here. She wished all the principals a happy principal month.

Superintendent's report

Koury had provided the board with all the documents of what has and will be going on. The packet included a letter to the legislature and governor explaining the CTE (career and technical education) programs the district has been working on to show support for the proposed tech school. All the big players in the area, Cobre Consolidated Schools, Silver Consolidated Schools, Freeport McMoRan and WNMU have come together to work on this. "I am excited to see what we can do working together."

All the special projects using the left-over bond money have been finished except for a few small details. Desert Bear did the batting cages and did a great job. They have been having a problem with the company that would be doing the bleachers. Koury said they have spoken to Desert Bear, and they said they could do it.

New business

Murillo had asked their lawyer about the process of obtaining a new superintendent and the possibility of naming a new superintendent for the remaining 2023-2024 school year. The lawyer told her they could name someone to finish out the school year. She also asked them if they would want to use an outside agency for the search of a new superintendent. They will have it on the agenda in a future meeting.

The board went into executive session to discuss the case between Teresa Holguin vs Cobre Consolidated School District Board of Education. They will also be discussing the possible candidates for the superintendent's position for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year after Dr. Spaletta's resignation becomes effective October 23, 2023.

The board came back into open session after about an hour and said no action had been taken.

Meeting adjourned.