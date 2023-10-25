Jaybird and Mill prescribed fire closure areas reopened Wednesday
SILVER CITY, NM, October 25, 2023 – The Gila National Forest, Silver City Ranger District lifted two area closures that had been put in effect during the Jaybird and Mill prescribed fires.
"These two prescribed fire projects helped remove dead and down woody material and understory brush that help feed crown fires," said Silver City District Ranger Elizabeth Toney. "While the area closures for these two prescribed fire units have been lifted, please be careful when entering any recently burned area."
Ongoing hazards exist within burned areas, such as falling trees, rolling debris, and stump holes. Fire-weakened trees may appear to be solid, but can be prone to toppling or uprooting, especially during windy conditions. Rocks and logs on slopes are easily dislodged and may roll downhill. Stump holes can be hidden by ash, can be several feet deep, and may hold hot ash and coals for multiple days after a fire.
The Silver City Ranger District has plans to burn two units within the Pinos Altos Wildland Urban Interface project for a total of 195 acres before spring 2024. Additional information about that project will be released prior to its execution. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.