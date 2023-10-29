By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a regular meeting October 10, 2023. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, councilors Nanette Day, Reynaldo Maynes and Keana Huerta.

Public input

Several residents had come to address the council with concerns. A property on Arizona street has caused concern for their safety. The police have been called many times, but they feel nothing has been done.

Another resident came because she had been having problems with a neighbor's dogs.

Stevens thanked them for bringing the issue to their attention and said they would check into it and asked them to leave their names and addresses with the clerk to contact them.

The council approved the consent agenda that included regular meeting minutes from September 12, 2023, maintenance report, clerk's report, fire department report, animal control report, code enforcement report, police department report and judge's report.

Lori Ortiz, city clerk, said they had meet with the new auditors the previous week and since it had been the first time this firm had done their audit it took more time. They will continue to work with them getting the information they needed.

Ortiz said that they will be sending out two RFPs (request for proposal). One would be for legal services, and one will be for solid waste services. She will have information by the next regular meeting.

They have looked very extensively to find the best price for trash carts. The one they found would cost the city $52,645.37 and it will include some for replacement. Each one will be stamped with the Hurley logo and have a serial number.

Stevens asked who would be paying when one disappeared. Ortiz said they needed to have a special meeting to discuss how to handle different situations with the trash carts.

Ortiz let the council know that they would be working with Bayard, Santa Clara and Freeport McMoRan on a committee called Copper Collaborative. They organized to work to make the mining district better, to beautify the district. On October 28, 2023, they will have the first community clean up battle. Freeport McMoRan will be donating the dumpsters and in Hurley they will be at the area of the old Snappy Mart to accept bags of cleaned up trash and give out tickets for each bag. Freeport McMoRan will be donating the prizes. The top three that bring in the most trash get a $100 prize and then they will draw one from all three municipalities for a $500 prize. They will be trying to get groups of people to go clean the yards of elderly people.

Daniel Saliz attended on behalf of the state police. He addressed the concerns of the people about the resident on Arizona Street. He said he has met with the chief of police and will work with him to find the resources to help with the situation. They have arrested this person in the past and he is let go right away. They have attempted to have him committed. "I know he is a liability and what he does, and he will be held accountable." This person commits misdemeanors, so they continue to let him out. He said he would talk with the judge.

Part of the consent agenda included the resignation of Mayor Pro tem Richard Maynes. Stevens said he would be doing another job. He thanked him for his 13-14 years of service to Hurley. "It was hard for him to resign but I wished him well."

Ortiz said the Copper Collaborative would be meeting in a month and has requested a council member be involved. She acknowledged it was short notice but would be appreciated. It will be November 1, 2023, at the Santa Clara Armory.

Fire Chief Jay Madrid said they had five calls in September and went over each one.

Police Chief Christian McGuinness gave several of the reports. They had interviewed someone for the code enforcement position, and they had offered one the position, but the person didn't accept so they will be running an ad again. The police department had 152 calls and $3300 in citations. The have received a $130,000 grant and will be hiring another officer.

The council approved the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Hurley, Santa Clara and Bayard known as The Copper Collaborative. They will make flyers to pass around to the residents, as well as radio, and newspaper ads to promote the event. Stevens wanted to see the community come together and get the yards cleaned. They will also hold a trunk or treat at the city hall 3:30 – 5:00 that day.

The council approved a small purchase agreement for professional legal services. Ortiz explained this would just be until the RFP came and had approval from the council.

The council approved resolution No. 12-2023/2024. This allows the municipality to participate in the local government road fund program done by the New Mexico Department of Transportation. It will be used for street improvements.

The council approved resolution No. 13-2023/2024. This will be to participate in the local government road fund program done by the New Mexico Department of Transportation. In 2022 they received a grant, and this will extend it to combine with the next grant to finish the street improvements.

The council approved resolution No. 14-2023/2024. This will be for a waterline that has to be moved near the bridge on highway 180.

The council approved the hiring of Gabriel Cabrera for the position of maintenance laborer. They had a few candidates, but he had been the best choice.

Mayor and councilor reports

Reynaldo Maynes asked that an ad be put in the paper thanking Richard Maynes for his service. Ortiz said they would be doing a plaque also.

Stevens said they had worked out the easement problems for the Dollar General Store. It will be going through and will work out.

Senator Siah Correa Hemphill had not been on the agenda but attended to give the council an update. She wanted to know what Hurley needed.

She talked about funding for the regional water project. She brought up the rural frontier tribal infrastructure fund she would continue to work on. It would provide a fund to help with infrastructure.

She explained how the capital outlay funding worked. It has not been adequate for "our large rural area. They evenly distribute the funding between the senators. We have a large area and a lot to try and fund and some have a very small area and a lot of money to go around and can do grand projects. We are just trying to cover the basic needs here and can't."

The New Mexico Unit fund has gone untouched for decades. Priscilla Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments, will be working to access some of those funds for local projects like the regional water project.

She asked the council if they had any questions. Stevens talked about the train depot needs and that they hneed a dump truck. They agreed to meet later to talk about it. Stevens thanked Lucero for all she does for the community. Hemphill said, "I am inspired by all you are doing and will help all I can."

Special meeting will be held October 17, 2023, at 5 pm.

Next meeting will be held November 14, 2023, at 5 pm.

Meeting adjourned.