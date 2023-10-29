By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting October 12, 2023. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson attended.

Mayor's report

Bauch commended the maintenance department for their excellent work over the weekend. The village had a major water break and they fixed it quickly. He also thanked the fire department for their efforts in getting a fire engine donated to the village.

New Business

The council approved the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the village of Santa Clara, Hurley, and Bayard for The Copper Collaborative. Bauch said the mayors have been meeting concerning mutual issues and have discussed how they could work together, and it will be a formal committee. The new organization has established a five-year plan to develop the tri-city area to achieve goals and better the communities. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, said they had met today and had come up with five items they all had in common. The first will be a cleanup. They will be giving three $100 prizes to the people who have collected the most trash and then they will do one drawing that includes all three municipalities and that person will win $500. Freeport McMoRan (FMI) will be providing the prizes and dumpsters.

Hudman said FMI has donated a facilitator for the meetings that will help with organization. Priscilla Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments, will be involved and the mayor and clerks from each municipality. Hudman said they had done this in part to give people community pride, address vacant properties, increase tourism, improve infrastructure, and promote business development.

Bauch pointed out that the mining district has approximately 6,000 people and they could accomplish a lot together. He added they would still be working on individual projects for the village.

The council approved the contract for Leandra Esparza, clerk/treasurer. The clerk position has been an "at will" position. Hudman said the contract would be the same as hers just different pay rate.

The council agreed not to take action and advertise for the judge position after Bauch explained what had happened.

They had been set to appoint Pete Ordonez as municipal judge to serve until the end of the year.

Bauch received a call from an individual that said he had turned in an application and had not been considered. The village never received the application. The person said he had put it in the night drop box. The usual procedure has been to record the time and date an application is received.

The council discussed the back up of citations and cases that needed to be addressed. Rosemary Arciero, code enforcement officer, said "We need someone now, I am doing the work, and nothing is happening." They talked about not appointing anyone but decided to readvertise right away and by the next council meeting they could appoint someone.

Yvonne Gonzalez, village attorney, said if they appoint someone at the next meeting, they could be hearing cases by the first of November. The Silver City municipal judge had volunteered to mentor the person and sit with them the first week of hearings.

The council approved tabling resolution 223-18-19-20. Bauch asked due to not being able to get a copy to the council for review before they voted. The resolution had to do with changes to the policies and procedures manuals.

The council approved resolution 2023-23. This allowed the acceptance of the law enforcement recruitment and retention funds from the state of New Mexico. Hudman said this would be the same as last year. If they hire an officer that has certification it will pay 100 percent of his salary for the first year, 50 percent the second year and 25 percent the third year. If the officer comes in non-certified it will not pay until they have completed the academy. Hudman pointed out that they do not have a guarantee it will continue. It will also cover the travel for the police chief to go to job fairs for recruitmet. The funds get administered up front and what they don't use has to revert back to the state.

The council approved resolution 2023-24. This allows the village to participate in the transportation project fund program administered by the Department of Transportation. Hudman said this would cover two projects. They had come up short for the Bellm project and this would allow them to finish it all the way to the highway. The other project would pay for the design of the bridge. They have applied for a match waiver but have not heard back.

The council approved resolution 2023-25. This allowed the acceptance of the donation from Eddy County of a 1998 International Navistar fire engine. The fire department brought the new truck to the council meeting for everyone to see.

The council approved resolution 2023-26. This allows the village to purchase a property for the purpose of economic development.

The council went into closed session and came back into open session.

Hiring, raises, terminations, etc.

Bauch recommended the termination of employment for David Valles, maintenance department supervisor, as they had had issues for the past few months. The council approved the recommendation. Lopez didn't vote due to Valles being a family member.

The council approved the hiring of Teresa Medina as a utility clerk at $14 an hour.

The council approved the hiring of Ronald Pena as public works administrator and level two water operator certification at $26 an hour.

The council approved the resignation of Reymundo Lopez.

Second regular meeting will be held Thursday October 26, 2023, at 6:00 pm

First regular meeting will be held Thursday November 9, 2023, at 3:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned