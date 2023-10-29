Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The Gila Regional Medical Center Foundation hosted a 40th anniversary celebration of the hospital's facility at a Gala held in the Murray Hotel ballroom. Guests were entertained by Illusion Band and treated to hors d'oeuvres made by the hospital dietary department. Each participant received two drink tickets, also. Auction items were available to peruse and bid on. A poster table explained what the GRMC Auxiliary does and a banner featured the foundation.
Participants included community members, as well as hospital staff, including the Interim Chief Executive Officer Margie Molitor, who visited with guests during one of her last days in Silver City. "I'm happy to be retiring and going back to home to Wyoming, but I will greatly miss the people and friends I've made here."
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.