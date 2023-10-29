Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
In order to surprise Ilo Louck with a party for her 109th birthday, the American Legion Post 18 members knew that she likes to come to the monthly pancake breakfasts, so on Oct. 28, 2023, a few days before Ito's 109th birthday on Nov. 5, 2023, the members of the American Legion Auxiliary conspired to host the party during the pancake breakfast.
Ilo's son, Jerry, and great-granddaughter Jasmijn, were in on the surprise so they brought her to the breakfast. She ate her pancakes and was sitting visiting with her Legion friends, when here came the birthday cake and flowers for a special woman. She expressed her surprise, and gracefully thanked everyone who served her cake and brought her birthday flowers.
Ilo has been a member of the American Legion since she joined in 1948. And yes, she was born in 1914.
