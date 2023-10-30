Richard C. Adkerson Inducted into the National Mining Hall of Fame

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 30 October 2023 30 October 2023

To download a PDF of the release, please visit the following link: Richard C. Adkerson Inducted into the National Mining Hall of 

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has been inducted into the National Mining Hall of Fame in recognition of his contributions to the global mining industry.

Adkerson is a long-standing member and past chair of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), where he has championed initiatives to strengthen environmental and social performance in the mining industry. He is the only person to have served two full terms as Chairman of ICMM.

“Richard is an outstanding, inspirational and visionary leader,” Kathleen Quirk, President, wrote in her letter supporting Adkerson’s nomination. “He inspires our people to reach their full potential and has built a culture of competence, comradery, accountability, inclusiveness, innovation and teamwork.”

Adkerson was the chief architect of the $26 billion “dream come true” purchase of Phelps Dodge Corp. in 2007, at the time the largest mining acquisition in history which created the modern Freeport.

Commenting on Adkerson’s induction, former Board member, business partner and personal friend, Dr. Henry Kissinger, said, “Richard is a preeminent candidate for the National Mining Hall of Fame. He has an extraordinary combination of knowledge about the mining industry, together with its relevance to our national purpose.”

Adkerson’s nomination also drew the backing of industry leaders outside Freeport.

“Grasberg’s development and growth has required the overcoming of both technical and social challenges,” wrote Mike Henry, Chief Executive Officer BHP, in his letter. “The fact that it has been able to do so is in no small part due to Richard’s leadership and focus on relationship building. This same leadership has been evident in Richard’s commitment to the industry and his deep belief in the good that mining can do for the world and the communities within which it operates.”

“Richard has led by example and in doing so, positioned the U.S. mining industry in a leading position on responsible mining practices,” said Rohitesh Dhawan, President and Chief Executive Officer of ICMM. “His positive and values-based advocacy of copper’s role in economic development and energy transition has helped the world understand and recognize the importance of mining to the U.S. economy and to society at large.”

About Richard C. Adkerson

Richard C. Adkerson is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

He graduated from Mississippi State University with a B.S. degree in Accounting with highest honors and an M.B.A. degree. In 2010, he received an Honorary Doctor of Science degree from Mississippi State. He also completed the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard Business School in 1988. Prior to joining Freeport-McMoRan in 1989, he was Partner and Managing Director in Arthur Andersen & Co. where he headed the Firm’s Worldwide Oil and Gas Industry Practice. From 1976 to 1978, he was a Professional Accounting Fellow with the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Adkerson has been a council member of the ICMM since 2005 and served as Chair from 2008 - 2011 and 2020 - 2022. He is a member of The Business Council, the Business Roundtable, the Council on Foreign Relations and serves as Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States.

He serves as Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Trustees of the National WWII Museum and as a member of the Board of Visitors of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. He was named National Alumnus of the Year of Mississippi State University in 2011 and The Richard C. Adkerson School of Accountancy is named in his honor. In 2009, he was the recipient of The Copper Club’s Ankh Award.

Mr. Adkerson has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2003, on the FCX Board since 2006 and as Chairman of the Board since February 2021.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 