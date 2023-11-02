The Silver City Museum courtyard hosted the Dia de los Muertos activity on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Activities included music, lots of face painters, a demonstration by Jose Manuel Ruiz Salazar of his bone carving skills, food vendors, and several creative vendors, selling fancy headdresses, intricate metal cut-out work, magnets and "rockollages," a mobile ofrenda and a museum information booth.
The first of two slideshows features photos by Mary Alice Murphy
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.
The second slideshow features photos by Tom Oberg and Sarah Zamora of the festivities and the parade.
