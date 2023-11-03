By Roger Lanse
According to an Oct. 19, 2023, Bayard Police Department incident report, a fight took place on Oct. 5, 2023, at about 9 p.m., at the Snell Middle School parking lot. The 13-year-old male victim told officers, the report stated, that two males, ages 13 and 14, "came out of nowhere and started swinging" on him. When the victim started to fight back, he said, according to the report, one of the assailants pulled out a black handgun and flashed it at him then returned the weapon to the front of his pants.
The report said one of the two male juveniles is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a fourth-degree felony; unlawful possession of a handgun by a person, a misdemeanor; and battery, a petty misdemeanor. The other is being charged with battery, a petty misdemeanor. The case will be forwarded to the Juvenile Probation Office.