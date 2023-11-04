By Lynn Janes

On November 1, 2023, the candidate forum for the upcoming election on November 7, 2023, took place at the Silver Consolidated School board room. The forum had incumbent Rudy Bencomo and Hillary Treadway facing off.

Nick Seibel, Silver City Daily Press publisher, moderated the forum. The candidates received questions from the audience, Facebook, and the Press. Each would answer the same question and had two minutes.

Each candidate gave a three-minute introduction.

Bencomo said he had been born and raised in Silver City. He attended Western New Mexico University (WNMU) and received a degree in business management. He worked for the town of Silver City for 30 years and the last 11 of those years as the fire chief. He had retired in 2014 and since then has been working as a substitute teacher for 11 years and on the board for the 911 dispatch center. In May of 2023 he had been appointed to the town council to fill the position that was left open.

Treadway said she would try to best represent herself honestly. She also had been born and raised in Silver City, attended Silver High School, been in band and played tennis. She loves outdoor recreation. Currently she has been working on a degree in secondary education and general sciences at WNMU. She hopes to teach middle-t- high school science. She owns her own business grooming and training mostly dogs. This allows her to work from home and has given her time to meet her community and district. She decided to get involved in politics because a plan for a trail that would connect the downtown area was rejected. "I tried to get appointed to the town council and did not." She had been appointed to the planning and zoning committee. "I have learned so much since then. I love Silver City and I think it is a great place to grow up, but I have some ideas to make it better."

The audience posed the question: Why did you decide to run for the city council?

Treadway alluded to what she had said previously about deciding to get involved when she saw a trail be rejected. "I believe in alternative transportation in the community." She said the district has a lot of homes that need safe access to downtown. The city needs more sidewalks, bike trails and improved roads as well. "I enjoy the community and want to be of service."

When Bencomo retired in 2014, he had been approached by the mayor and some of the councilors to run for the town council. At the time he had just retired and wanted to enjoy it; also his wife wanted her kitchen remodeled. "Later I thought about it and realized because of my experience I could be a benefit." Since his appointment to the council, he said he had learned a lot. He had also been approached by many people asking him to run. "I decided to be a voice for my district and Silver City as a whole."

The audience asked the candidates to describe district 1.

Bencomo named many of the streets in the district such as Royal, Juniper, Mann, 32nd, and 34th. He said it encompassed the hospital, Fowler Street and Fran Drive that he resides on. He named some of the other areas. The district has an odd layout after the redistricting. Primarily the district has residential but has some businesses and has a population of about 2,500.

Treadway said it has two sections that link at Swan Street and 32nd Street. The south section goes from Silver Heights Blvd. to 32nd Street. The other section has the hospital and schools and includes her residence on Yucca Street. The district also has a few businesses.

Siebel said neither one had gone into who resided in that district. He asked them to describe the district, maybe by demographics.

Treadway met with a lot of families. They also have a lot of retired people. In talking with them they had expressed wanting better transportation. "Most are working class people."

Bencomo said, "The district has about 2,500 people that are Hispanic and Anglo. The district has both retired people and families.

The audience posed the question: What is the biggest need in district 1.

Bencomo named housing that would be affordable to young couples. The southeast part has been having problems with the homeless. He encouraged people to go to a public meeting the next day being held concerning the problems this community has been having. They will have some people from Farmington, NM giving a presentation on what they have done and how it has helped.

Treadway talked with the residents and mostly they said sidewalks. the area she lives in the homes had been built in the 1930s-1940s and the sidewalks needed to be redone. They also need better transportation, roads, sidewalks, and bike paths. "We have a homeless problem encroaching from the downtown area and need to see some more police presence."

Juno Ogle, Silver City Daily Press reporter, had a question for the candidates. She had asked this question to the district 3 candidates. What is your definition of affordable housing both as a purchase price and rental?

Treadway said the average income in Silver City is $31,000. Currently the housing at the city development, Vista La Plata runs $225,000. She felt this would be too high for those people. "We need to see homes in the range of about $150,000 - $170,000. She has looked at the real estate ads and the average home seems to be around $250,000. If the homes have a lower purchase price they seem to be in disrepair. She said $700 a month would be an affordable rent.

Bencomo cited his cousin who just rented a home on Chihuahua Hill for $900 a month. He would like to say $750 would be reasonable but people will charge what they can. He felt a good purchase price for affordable housing would be $150,000 to $175,000.

Seibel pointed out they had both put a dollar amount on affordable housing, but these can't be found. What role does the town government have to solve this?

Bencomo said the city has always looked for opportunities to develop housing because they know it has been a problem. The have recently done some senior housing and he also brought up Vista La Plata and those opportunities available. "The city is making every effort to do what they can."

Treadway jumped straight to the need for housing units and rent assistance expansion. The federal government has funding available, and the town would have access to it. "We need multifamily housing and rehabilitation of the housing we have."

The audience posed the question: What background to you have in the community?

Treadway has volunteered at the animal shelter mostly. Her business has to do with training and grooming dogs. She helps training the dogs at the facility and the cats. She also occasionally grooms them. "I pick up trash whenever I see it. I don't get involved with groups here because I often do not see the projects until last minute or I am busy at the time they are held." She said she tries to do small efforts and be a good neighbor.

Bencomo had raised five kids and had been involved with coaching. He had distributed food at The Commons and delivered food to the Mimbres for them. He continues to be a substitute teacher to try and be a good role model. Many of the kids don't have fathers and "I try to be that role model for them."

The audience posed the question: Since the trail from Silver Heights Blvd. to Little Walnut Road was rejected, "what would you propose for the residents that bike and walk to have safe travel to downtown or the Montessori School?"

Bencomo said the residents in that area didn't want to make that change and didn't want to see it developed. He had gone on some of the existing trails and pointed out that many areas had steep inclines and would not be safe for children.

Treadway said the proposal had been rejected but they have had talks about bringing the proposal back now that more people in the area have been made aware of it. It can then be revisited, and it can possibly be done. "I would personally cut that trail if I had to. On top of this they need sidewalks around Cactus, Yucca and Juniper Streets connecting to Pope Street, Silver Heights Blvd., and Hudson Street intersection. They need crosswalks and handicap transportation and accessibility. The trail to Montessori School is steep but I run it every day."

The audience posed the question: What do you think about being involved in helping people in another district?

Treadway gave the responsibilities of the council, create, and regulate policy that will provide safety, health, and wellbeing of the community. The town council also looks at the budget and how it is spent. "I think I am a representative of the people in my district and the entire community. I am open to hear people in other districts and help other council members get the needs fulfilled." She added that as a young person she wanted to help move entrepreneurship forward, support local businesses, provide for the youth, and maintain a positive attitude.

Bencomo agreed with much of what Treadway had said. He pointed out that he had already been working with people in other districts. The area of SPIN (support for people in need) does not fall in his district. The area consists of mostly poor Hispanics. They have reached out to him he felt in part due to knowing his parents and himself for years. "I have no problem representing everyone."

Ogle brought up the upcoming retirement of the town manager in 2024. What characteristics and experience would be a priority for the new town manager, and would you like to see the council conduct the search or turn it over to a private contractor to do the search?

Bencomo said he will be hoping Alex Brown, town manager, does not retire. It he past five months since he had been appointed to the council, he has seen the experience, knowledge and networking Brown does. However, the town will need someone with the same qualities that Brown has brought and he added he had no problem with promoting from within. So far as bringing in a private contractor he has been on the fence. In conversations with Brown, he has told him sometimes that contractors will push for people the town may not be comfortable with. The person must have a finance and budget background and have managed a town this size or larger. They must be comfortable with the people in this area and have an open-door policy.

Treadway said, "This is an important job, and we need to take the application process seriously." The person needs to have good experience, a great background and positive communication with the community. She would like to see someone in town get the position, but they needed to look at all the candidates and added the community needs to be involved in the process.

Bencomo pointed out that the typical tenure for a town manager has been only 4-5 years. "Brown has been with the town 20 years and that says a lot for him."

Siebel said he had been involved in the hiring of Brown, who originally had been the finance director and then interim town manager. He has kept the finance position. Would you want that to be split out again or stay together?

Treadway said it should be separate, but they need to work hand in hand.

Bencomo had a problem with it being separate. Brown has held that position because he had the financing background.

The audience posed the question: Most of the sidewalks in the district had been built in the 1930s. Can the city tap into any funds to rebuild these or create new ones?

Bencomo commented that one block of road costs half a million dollars and they don't have funding. However, they always look for grants to address issues. They have been doing chip seal at a much lower cost. He pointed out that the town only has six people for street maintenance.

Treadway said sidewalks depend on town funds, but the government will help with this some. They could look for grants or funding from the federal government. The issue needs to be addressed.

The audience posed the question: What are your current thoughts about a new swimming pool, and would you support an indoor one in or around the proximity of the recreation center that will be built?

Treadway, "I am an advocate for recreation." An indoor pool would be great. At this point they won't have room in the recreation center, but it could be nearby. This would make it useful to the schools.

Bencomo said originally the recreation center didn't include a pool because of cost. "I am all for a swimming pool. Maybe we could enclose the one we have, and it would be more cost effective."

Ogle asked the candidates a question about funding. When the US Census has been completed the town may come in at a population of over 10,000 making it ineligible for the small town assistance program. What should the town do now for the possible loss of revenue and had they any idea of how much that loss would be? Some conversation went around what that fund would be she referenced.

Treadway said she had been unaware of this funding, but they would need to look to other areas to replace it.

Bencomo said he had not been completely sure of the fund she spoke of and could not give a good response. He did say the gross receipts tax goes to the state and if the population falls under 10,000, they get it all back. If the population goes above 10,000, they only get a portion back. "We would have to look at other ways to generate that lost revenue."

The audience posed the question: Wages don't always keep up with costs. Traditionally home ownership has been a way to build wealth. Can the town help in the path to home ownership?

Bencomo didn't know how to answer that question. If they had opportunities to do so, he said he was sure the city would support it.

Treadway agreed with Bencomo. "We need to find ways to make living in the town affordable so people will come in." They could reach out for federal funding to get homes built and provide better loans for the community.

Siebel commented they both had ties to the fire department. If you come in as a council member, how would you familiarize yourself with all the departments' needs?

Treadway would talk to all of them and find out what issues they have and how they operate and the needs of the departments. "We need to support them; they have a great retirement plan, but I would like to see better salaries. Many are young and need that money now not many years down the line."

Bencomo had gotten to know many of the department heads when he served as fire chief. Recently he had met with the director of the library and museum. They did need to work on some pay increases but needed to get with the town manager to see what could be done within the budget.

Seibel said in his years' experience he had seen town council members have different philosophies about how to handle problems brought to them. Some would direct the problems to the town manager; others would bring it in on council comments to air it. How would you deal with complaints from constituents?

Bencomo said Brown had told him he had an open door policy. He would also go to department heads with concerns.

Council members receive a lot of issues from citizens. Treadway said she would have in-person meetings and find out the issues to bring to the council and concentrate on one thing at a time.

The audience posed the question: Who did you vote for in the 2020 election?

Treadway had voted for Biden, "I am a registered democrat." However, she considers herself more of an independent. "The town council is nonpartisan, and it should not matter."

Bencomo said he had been a registered democrat until 5 months ago and then became a republican and had voted for Trump in the last election.

The audience posed the question: How can you help precinct 14 and 15?

Bencomo said he had no idea.

Treadway was unaware of what that was and would need to do research.

Ogle brought up the issues that seemed to come up at the council meetings. Some people have been complaining about code enforcement not responding to the nuisance ordinance violations concerning dogs, structures and homeless. Is code enforcement responding adequately?

Treadway expressed a need for more responders and more community involvement. The homeless situation needs more resources and education to handle. "The drug problem is a tough issue."

Bencomo, "Code enforcement is doing the best they can." He gave some examples and added, "It is a tough job."

The audience posed the question: With the cost of living rising, and low wages or minimum wages available how would you keep the youth in town?

Bencomo said all his kids had left town for better opportunities, and it would be tough to fix that.

Treadway had quite a bit to say about the subject. She and her friends when some new young people come to town, they jump up to show them a good time, so they don't leave. People love Silver City but can't find affordable housing or jobs. The town needs to find sustainable jobs and brought up Gila Woodnet. She felt that the town should help them to expand. They need to provide multifamily structures and renovate what they have. Recreation for the youth needs to be increased and downtown needs to be up and running.

The audience posed the question: They asked if the candidates would be for some parks in district one that would be kid- and dog-friendly. Where would that be?

Treadway said "I am all for more parks. We have some open spaces." She listed some. The area between Little Walnut Road and Juniper Street, an area not in the district but close next to the tennis courts and several others.

Bencomo thought more parks would be good but pointed out they town only has 8 employees to maintain 13 parks, the museum grounds, library grounds and the old chamber of commerce grounds. He had heard talk about an area between 38th Street and 41st Street for a dog park.

Seibel asked the candidates a question. Considering the current composition of the council, what diversity could you bring to it that none of the others do?

Bencomo said he had attended some of the council meetings before his appointment and saw some things that didn't sit well with him. He hopes to bring some peace to the current composition and make it more cohesive and have everyone get along and be respectful of the others. The community problems should be the top priority.

Treadway interviewed with all the council members and saw them being very well rounded. "What I would bring is a more open mind. I want to serve the working class along with the youth."

Ogle asked if they could work with the mining district to benefit everyone and how would they do that?

Treadway suggested meeting together regularly, maybe monthly and see how they could promote jobs for the area.

Bencomo said, "I am not aware of us getting together." He did reference the regional water project that the town and mining district has been working together on to connect the water lines between all that would help promote growth in the area.

The last question by the press that Seibel always asks and calls it the time machine question. If you won the election and we are here four years later, what would you be most proud of?

Bencomo would be most proud of getting the recreation center done, water park open and expansion of Gough Park.

Treadway would be most proud of new sidewalks, bike paths, and alternative transportation that would improve air quality and health. This would appeal to outsiders and more people would come.

Closing statements

Treadway thanked everyone and said she would listen to everyone. She can be reached at 575-313-4931. "Any changes you want begin with your vote."

Bencomo gave his email address, councilordistrict1@silvercitynm.gov . "This is a nonpartisan race and I encourage you to vote. I want to be a voice for all and I'm not coming in with an agenda."