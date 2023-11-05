[Editor's Note: The Grant County Commission meeting on Oct. 10, 2023, lasted just shy of 3 hours, so readers can expect several articles. The second one completes county reports.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

At the Grant County Commission work session on Oct. 10, 2023, Emergency Manager Scott Fuller said he had a lot of accomplishments to report on his first month in the job.



"We should be getting the flood repair reimbursements for the Road Department soon as the reports are being processed," Fuller said. "I have project work sheets for the damaged and repaired areas. I want to ensure that the Office of Emergency Management has the most current emergency action plans for all the dams and associated organizations.

"I am working with the mines on all the hazardous materials to update plans. For my Tier II report, I want to make sure that all reports are available for public review upon request. I continue to collaborate with all local, regional, state, federal and private partners and stakeholders."

For his future projects, he will work on a revision of the 2019 Grant County Hazard Mitigation Plan. He is working on a memorandum of agreement with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to give Grant County access to IPAWS (integrated public alert and warning system). He noted the system could send out alerts and warnings to all cell phones, as well as to radio and TV stations in the county or to specific locations.

"I completed the EMPG (emergency management planning grant) application from FEMA, along with associated quarterly reports," Fuller continued. "The Hamilton Bridge replacement project is on my list, and I am working with the manager on our next steps. I expect soon to receive grant funding for the Emergency Operations Plan revision."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked what the difference was between Code Red and IPAWS.

"With Code Red, people have to be subscribed," Fuller said, "and this area has only 2,500 people subscribed. IPAWS will hit every cell phone in the county. IPAWS is more comprehensive coverage. We have to get access to the service and send out monthly tests, like the ones you hear on the radio."

Browne asked what would happen if a person had a cell phone from a different area code.

Fuller said that the system works on a county code, not on area codes. If someone is traveling through the area with a cell phone from another state, for instance, the person will get the Grant County alert.

IT Director Adam Baca explained that he assumes the alert bounces off the towers in the county in the vicinity of the phone.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said one of the problems that the 988 roll out has encountered is that it is reliant on the area code. "You have caught us up on a whole bunch of things or are trying to. And we appreciate your efforts. I don't mean to be crude, but what if you get run over by a bus."

Fuller said he has set up his office and his computer, "so I could sit you down and within 15 minutes, you would understand how to do things and all the resources you would need. I have a notebook in my truck with all the numbers listed, not by people, but by resources, state, federal, utilities, Freeport people. You'd see the person to contact for the resource. The county manager also has access to all of it. I'm the greatest believer in communication. Knock down the siloes. We should be able to communicate with each other. The only way to get things done is with interaction with folks."

County Manager Charlene Webb said she could walk into his office and find anything she needed.

Randy Hernandez, Planning director, gave his report next.

On current reports, he said

The Arenas Valley Road design is 50 percent complete with a scheduled completion atthe end of October 2023;

Bataan Park Veterans Memorial access road easement agreement is drafted and in review;

Bataan Park Veterans Memorial walking path design is 50 percent complete with an anticipated bid by the end of November;

Courthouse needs assessment had a progress meeting set for the afternoon of the meeting to review the preliminary plans;

Crum Road design is pending a grant/loan application;

Fleming Tank Road improvements bids had been received and a recommendation will be given at the regular session;

Little Walnut Road phase 1 construction is at 43 percent completion and will continue through December 2023;

North Hurley Road phase 3 construction is pending the grant/loan agreement;

Truck Bypass Road construction is in progress and will continue though February 2024; and

The Code enforcement officer quarterly report for July through September 2023 summary and map were in his report.

As for future projects, Hernandez said the DFA (Department of Finance and Administration) economic recovery funding for mine and energy development communities is in review. The funding would be used for the Conference Center computer lab and A/V equipment at a cost of $100,000 and for a potential public safety building acquisition for $600,000. The DFA Regional Recreation Centers quality of life grant is also in review for small field turf replacement at $480,000.

Two action items were on the agenda for the Thursday regular meeting, a resolution on the Title VI plan and another resolution on the ADA transition plan. Hernandez said he would attend the New Mexico Infrastructure Finance Conference on Oct. 18 and 19.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked how many phases the Arenas Valley Road would include. Hernandez said he is working with the engineers trying to determine how many phases, but it is $2.6 miles, which would cost about $9 million.

Edwards said she receives lots of questions on the Little Walnut road project.

Hernandez replied that the entire road will be widened, so there will be a shoulder and improvements to driveways, as well as bike lanes on both sides of the road where possible, and on the west side where necessary. "Everything in this phase is from Trail Ridge to Tanglewood. We are hoping for two phases and maybe three. The town is doing up to Trail Ridge."

Browne asked about the status of the judicial complex.

Webb said: "We have to do a needs assessment on whether the existing old jail building can be used. The other item is to meet with the judges and the state on whether we can access any of the state funding that is available for courthouses."

Road Superintendent Joe Grijalva, in his report, said the blade men are doing routine maintenance, road crews are addressing complaints as they come in and the department will be working on the special projects on Little Walnut and on Noonday. "We've had setbacks on the Little Walnut project. For future projects, we will install bus stop warning lights on the Tyrone townsite."

Browne asked about the low water crossing at McKinney Road in Tyrone.

Grijalva said he had talked to Bohannon Huston on the issue. "My opinion is that the road will have to be lifted. I have to get with Bohannon Huston to determine what to do."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings thanked Grijalva and his crew for the work on Mangas Road to get employees to the mine during the ByPass Road construction. "I've gotten positive comments from residents."

Facilities and Grounds Maintenance Superintendent Jason Lockett presented the General Services department report, in the absence of Director Randy Villa.

Lockett reported the Grant County airport upgrades have been delayed, but the apron construction was completed. "The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) has requested new markings at the airport. State Aviation will pay for that. We need repairs on the beacon, which will be funded 90 percent by state aviation. We are working on the Nichols hangar we purchased so that transient traffic can use it."

He noted that Corre Caminos had had an increase of 4,000 riders for 2023 up to 66,400. "They will receive a $63,000 increase over last year's allocation. They just started a new fiscal year on Oct. 1. They will replace their access codes."

Edwards asked if Corrc Caminos has its 2019 ridership numbers to see if they were going up before covid and what they are now.

Webb said she would get the numbers to them.

Lockett said the DWI school prevention program has received certification and plans to do two new programs at San Lorenzo and Central elementary schools.

On maintenance, he said they are working on flagpole repairs and waiting for parts for the work at the courthouse, the detention center and the shooting range. "We will be shutting off the water at the Detention Center for 6-8 hours to finish the backflow upgrades. The Tu Casa rehab project is in progress. We ordered some new security glass for the Detention Center."

For future projects, "we need to do an electrical install at the Fairgrounds. That's moving forward. We got some estimates from PNM. For laundry upgrades and reconfiguration at the Detention Center, we need some redundancy on washers. We'll be doing some upgrades to the Pavilion and vault toilets at Bataan Memorial Park. The courthouse phase 2 fire alarm system project will start December or January. The fair was a great success this year from a maintenance view. We had very few issues. I want to give a shoutout to our team out there. We worked about three weeks ahead of time to make sure everything was ready. The new office in the storage container worked out well. The conference center roof is complete, and we're just waiting on the final inspection by the manufacturer so we can get our warranty papers. The Department of Health lobby restroom renovation is completed."

That concluded the reports. The next article will begin with the HMS update from CEO Dr. Dan Otero, and the Tu Casa update from Dr. Teresa Arizaga.

