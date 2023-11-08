By Mary Alice Murphy
In the order listed on the New Mexico Secretary of State website:
Mayor Bayard Municipal District
John Lawrence Ojinaga 306
Jose Luis Diaz 79
Mayor Village of Santa Clara Municipal District
Alonso J. Romo 56
Arnold H. Lopez 191
Town of Silver City Council District 1
Rudy R. Bencomo 174
Hillary Kari Treadway 153
Town of Silver City Council District 3
Jose Arsola Ray Jr 72
Wendy Raven Phillips 152
Stan A. Snider 181
Councilor at Large Hurley Municipal District
Keana Richelle Huerta 55
Richard R. Maynes 60
Councilor at Large Bayard Municipal District
Eloy M. Gonzales 260
Eloy H. Medina 155
Trustee Village of Santa Clara Municipal District
Olga J. Amador 186
Thoma M. Caddel 51
Ralph E. Trujillo 101
Municipal Judge Bayard Municipal District
Charles L. Kelly 111
Municipal Judge Village of Santa Clara Municipal District
David Lucero Grijalva 196
Silver Consolidated School Board District 3
Kimberly Klement 320
Eddie M. Flores 231
Silver Consolidated School Board District 5
Michael McMillan 354
Cobre Consolidated School Board Member at Large
Gabrielle Saphire Begay 501
David R. Terrazas 414
Randy James Dominguez 415
Hidalgo Soil and Water Conservation Board Supervisor
John Wesley Samuel 15
Deming Soil and Water Conservation Board Supervisor
Seth R. Hyatt 1
Danny Ray Martin 1
Grant Soil and Water Conservation Board Supervisor
Dustin L. Hunt Jr. 2,560
Hidalgo Soil and Water Conservation Board Supervisor (Landowner)
Hollis L. Vaughn 12
Brandon L. Jones 7
Deming Soil and Water Conservation Board Supervisor (Landowner)
Richard Dean Holdridge 1
Dianna G. Peterson 1
Grant Soil and Water Conservation Board Supervisor (Landowner)
John Lloyd Merina 1.867
Tyson R. Bays 1,521
Watershed Supervisor at Large Upper Gila Valley Watershed Board
Garret A. Allsup 42
Neil Michael Kaspar 30
Destre D. Shelley 37