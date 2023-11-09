By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session and regular meeting on October 23, 2023. Members in attendance Ashley Montenegro, Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan, and Eddie Flores. Superintendent William Hawkins didn't attend, but Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, took his place for the meeting.

For the work session Ben Potts, director of technology, gave the board a presentation on what they had done in the district with technology upgrades and what they will be doing.

The district had added some new employees in the technical department. In the past 21 months they had 5,821 tickets of which 95 percent have been closed and 5 percent remain open. They have had some large tech projects with the special funding received. Many servers have been replaced or upgraded. They put in new camera systems and replaced 60 percent of the network hardware. The state has required stricter security firewalls and multifactor authentication and they have brought that to the requirements set by the state.

The tech department has received a new van and 2 trucks for delivery and pick up.

Each classroom has Newline TV and that covers approximately 100 at a cost of around $2,500. The TVs have touch screen and are easy to read. The tech department has provided digital signage in the schools for announcements.

Recently they went to Sandia Labs and brought back two U-hauls full of equipment at no cost to the district. Most of the equipment consisted of laptops and computers.

Potts went over all the funds and what they had used them for. They covered vaping sensors, Zero Eyes and Milestone Cameras. Google Kids Grant will be $250,000 a year and they will be using it for tech and education. The education would include pathways to cybersecurity for a career. The district received $200,186.46 from the E Rate; a portion of the taxes paid on cell phones goes to the schools for network upgrades.

Flores wanted to know more about the two U-hauls full of tech equipment and if the staff and teachers knew about this. Potts said yes, they use them in the replacement cycle, and some have added devices. They can also request equipment.

Diaz wanted to know how they got the equipment from Sandia Labs. Potts told them at the previous district he had worked at, he had become aware of the program and now has worked with them for 23 years. Some of the equipment they receive does not meet the standards and can't be used, but the equipment comes to them for free.

The regular meeting started

Information and presentations

Dotty Pfeifer with Kiwanis attended to present the student of the month awards. The students are chosen by the teachers who send letters saying why the student had been chosen.

Aiden Housley, 8th grade La Plata Middle School, works hard to always have his work done and goes above and beyond with his work. He also participates in many programs.

Serefino Hughes, Silver High School, had been nominated by his band teacher. Hughes always volunteers to help with programs in band, does extra work and helps other band students.

Baylie Jameson, Cliff High School, always smiles, laughs, and is filled with joy and enthusiasm. She demonstrates kindness and respect to all.

Megan Evans, principal Harrison Schmitt Elementary, came to recognize Keylee Topmiller, who had been named Ag teacher of the year in New Mexico for 2023. She had been representing the district with the state and national agricultural education. Her efforts had brought multiple donations in to expand the department. She had started several programs, and they have plans on starting a chicken coop for the students.

Joyce Barela, mental health liaison, addressed the board with an update on the wellness rooms they had implemented. They have had all positive responses to the program. She provided them with photos of each school wellness room and some of the calming corners. As of September 30, 2023, they had 434 visits and of those 166 had been unique visits. She explained unique visits meant the same student had visited multiple times.

When they sign in the students are asked how they feel and how they came. Was it an appointment or did they just come in? About 2 percent have been appointments. When they leave, they are asked again how they feel. Those that do not feel better will be checked on later. They have the students write down their problems and frustrations and they put them in the paper shredder. When they leave, they give them positive affirmation cards. She went over all the things they use to help them and said the stress balls seem to be the favorite. Alvarez added the wellness rooms have already been instrumental in helping avert some situations and felt they will be a great opportunity.

Diaz said she knew the goal had been to staff every wellness room but had been told substitutes cover some of them. Have they at least gotten substitutes with counseling or social work experience? Barela said they have been trying to fill the positions but the substitutes they use have had additional training and know when they need to call someone else. They have also been receiving help implementing the program from the individual that started the wellness rooms in California.

Victor Oaxaca, transportation director, addressed the board with a facilities update. He went over all the projects that had finished and what they had left to do. All the vehicles had passed DOT (Department of Transportation) inspections. They have had a problem getting parts for repairs. Fox Field has been an ongoing project and they need the weather to cooperate so it can be finished.

Diane Carrico with SCEA (Silver City Education Association) did not attend to give a report.

Ellena Schottmuller and Bennett Traeger gave the board the student representative report. They represented La Plata Middle School. The wellness rooms had stopped some fights from happening. Last year the attendance had been 89 percent and this year they had 93 percent. The students also talked about the games they had.

Alvarez went over what had been going on with the balanced calendar debate. They have a committee and have regular meetings. A miscommunication has happened concerning what a balanced calendar means. It will not mean full time school. They have been just looking at options.

Alvarez had the personnel report, and the district has almost been fully staffed, and 99.4 percent of the positions have been filled.

Montenegro said the finance subcommittee had met on October 11, 2023. They had gone over all the reports. They also discussed the possibility of using Venmo or another service to take money online for tickets but currently have just been looking at costs for the service.

The audit committee would not meet again until the exit conference takes place, Montenegro said.

Alvarez gave an update on the threat assessment committee. The guards had all finished the psychological evaluations. The next step will be to get all the training done. Currently they will be getting the area that the firearms will be stored fortified. All the equipment has been purchased and they have just been waiting for it to come in.

Diaz asked if all the guards would be staying. Alvarez said yes. Will you have one at each site? Alvarez said they still need more personnel. Diaz said she had observed security guards in the past had been called to fights and to do other miscellaneous duties. After they become armed, they can no longer do that. Alvarez said that administration will have to assume those duties and they have been made aware.

Recently Montenegro said she had the amazing opportunity to attend the Ron Clark Academy in Las Cruces with some of the teachers. "Our teachers are amazing and do a great job." The experience had opened her eyes that they need to help kids enjoy coming to school and build a good relationship with them. She commented, "It was a great experience. I am grateful we can support our teachers with this training." Montenegro said she had seen a lot of grant money come to the schools in the past two years, more than ever before. She hoped all the teachers could go, and it would be worth the investment.

Diaz congratulated all the fall activities at the schools. Mental health needs to be proactive and not reactive, so she had been glad to hear the wellness rooms have worked well. She said she sits on the calendar committee, and they will have two options for each calendar, regular and balanced. All the calendars will be 180 days no matter what. She wanted to recognize Oaxaca for always doing so much behind the scenes. "Vaccination is a tool and I encourage everyone to do it, but if you are sick stay home."

Cohn thanked them for the decorations in the board room. He echoed the comments made by Diaz about the people behind the scenes making things work. He will be attending the Ron Clark Academy and was excited.

McMillan commented on how fast the year has gone. "I am happy to hear all the good that is going on and the direction we are going."

Flores told them he was glad to be back. Supporting the teachers must be done. Teachers get scolded many times by parents and students. Sometimes they feel undervalued. "We need to support them." He went over some examples of situations. "We need to remember there are two sides to a story, and we need to keep an open mind. Teachers are hard to come by and we need to support them."

One person came for public comment because he had not had time to be put on the agenda. Rocky Backus, Solar Air Conditioning, said he had been talking with them about doing solar carports at the schools. They will be doing them for Cobre Consolidated Schools and Deming Schools. Federal funding will cover all construction, and it would not cost the district anything. "We need to set up the project soon, the time frame is almost up and maybe they won't have the funding available later."

Action items

The board approved all requests made by Michelle McCain, finance director. She had checks totaling $3,626,704.98 and several budget adjustments. The approval also included a donation from Cassie Health Care for $1,000 and MBM Contracting, LLC for $500. They also approved an award to Paradigm Cyber Ventures to do cyber security. They had been chosen because the bid they turned in would be best aligned with the district's needs.

The board approved the Pre-K bus contracts with Cliff Bus Lines and Shelley Farm LLC.

The next regular board meeting and work session will take place November 20, 2023, at Cliff Schools

The next finance committee meeting will take place November 16, 2023.

Adjourned