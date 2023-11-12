Article and Photos (at the end of the article) by Mary Alice Murphy, Video of the cake-cutting ceremony Courtesy of Al Gamboa.

The Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 hosted the 248th Birthday of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 2023. The event took place at the Western New Mexico University McDonald Student Memorial Building, second floor.

It began with the master of ceremonies Master Gunnery Sgt. Dean Bearup announcing the Sound Attention and the Sound Adjutant's Call, which announced the posting of the colors.

Two U.S. Navy Corpsmen, who served as medics for the Marine Corps, "Doc" Robert Lopez, carrying the American flag, and "Doc" Ron Oglesby, carrying the Marine Corps flag, posted the colors at each end of the front table.

Keana Huerta sang The National Anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The participants joined in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Bearup gave some history of the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775 at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, PA. Robert Mullan, the proprietor of the tavern, was commissioned by an act of Congress to raise the first two battalions of Marines under the leadership of Samuel Nicholas, the first appointed commandant of the Continental Marines, so 2023 celebrates the 248th birthday of the Corps.

The local Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 was chartered on March 29, 2009, Bearup said. "Twenty-two of us started the detachment and 12 of us are left. Gunnery Sgt. Gary "Gunny" Gibson is now guarding the gates of heaven. This ceremony is dedicated to him."

Lopez and Oglesby brought in the traditional cake, which would be cut later in the cake-cutting ceremony.

Bearup noted that there are hundreds of veterans living in the Mining District. "Bring some of them with you next year. We want to outgrow this venue."

He said that as an Honor Guard, members of the detachment had provided 75 final respects, not only at Fort Bayard National Cemetery, but also in Animas, Deming, Lordsburg and even as far away as Alamogordo.

"We have partaken in 64 color details," Bearup said.

He explained the naming of the detachment. Joseph Gaffney, served as a captain in World War II, and Korea. He was 80 when he died.

Ron Oglesby talked about the second name of the detachment. "My son, Kennth Christopher Oglesby, was born in October. Gaffney died in October. Gaffney was born in July; my son died in July. I am proud to have the chapter named after my son."

Bearup reminded celebrants of the Toys for Tots, which was begun in 1947 by a Marine Corps Major. "This is the 15th year that Robert and Danna Lopez and their helpers have directed and managed the local Toys for Tots." Danna Lopez noted they have 71 white boxes throughout the county to collect toys for those children, who otherwise might not have much of a Christmas. She said all donations of toys or cash to purchase toys stay local. They hand out hundreds of toys each year.

Participants in the ceremony lined up for dinner, a choice of prime rib or chicken cordon bleu, cooked by the Sodexo staff at the university cafeteria.

At one side of the room, American Legion member and rider Roger Wright had set up a display of memorabilia from the Vietnam conflict. It included a uniform, guns and ammunition, as well as photos, and a Life magazine article about the war, Vietnamese bills and a Vietnamese woven straw hat typically worn in the rice paddies.

After dinner, Marine Thom Barry read the original Marine Corps birthday message by then-Commandant Gen. John H. Lejeune on the first official birthday, proclaimed by Congress on Nov. 1, 1921.

Marine Charles LeBlanc read the Commandant Gen. Eric. M. Smith's 248th USMC Birthday Message.

Bearup said 8 percent of the Marine Corps today is made up of women. Two women Marines were present.

Bearup also emphasized that there are no "former" Marines. A Marine is a Marine from the day of his or her oath until they die.

Ron Oglesby and Robert Lopez performed the cutting of the cake ceremony. Lopez flashed the non-commissioned officer's sword, which was used to cut the first pieces of cake. Bearup said the sword was 53 years old.

The first piece was presented to the guest of honor, Navy Capt. Diane LeBlanc (Ret.), who was also the featured speaker.

The next piece went to the oldest Marine present, Richard Luna, who became a Marine in 1960. Luna ate a bite and passed it on to the youngest Marine, Austin Tate, representing passing the experience of an older Marine to the youngest. Tate became a Marine in 2016.

Bearup gave a long description of Capt. LeBlanc's experience, including having served five times as a commanding officer, and having raised more than $100 million for charitable organizations.

LeBlanc showed a short video of Gen. Krulak, 31st United States Marine Corps commandant, addressing the 1994 class of the Naval Academy. Le Blanc noted Krulak would highlight events that took place in Vietnam, "when many in this room tonight were serving in that country." The video highlighted the heroism of one Lance Corporal Graebel.

Her speech used as the theme: The Making of a Marine. "So what makes a Marine like Lance Cpl. Graebel? What makes any Marine on duty around the world now? Or any Marine here tonight?"

She said exceptional warriors, leaders and heroes exist in all the military branches, "but tonight I get to brag on our Marines, especially since it is their birthday."

LeBlanc said: "As Master Gunnery Sergeant Bearup will tell you, you are not a Marine when you sign up or when you raise your hand and take the oath. You are not a Marine when you stand on the famous yellow footprints upon arrival at bootcamp."

She said the Marine Corps bootcamp is longer and considered tougher than those of other military services, which range from 7 to 10 weeks. Marine bootcamp is 13 weeks long. "You are trained physically, mentally and morally, forged by common hardship and difficult training. Only after successfully completing this training, only when you are marching at graduation in the dress uniform you have earned the right to wear as the cloth of our nation—then, and only then, are you called a Marine."

Marines are also different in that regardless of whether they become a truck driver, a mechanic, a pilot or whatever their job as a Marine, every Marine is a rifleman. Every Marine goes to another one to two months of infantry training after bootcamp before they go on to specific training in their job.

She said Marine bootcamp is also where the esprit de corps is developed, a brotherhood and sisterhood are formed and where the Marine's warrior ethos and core values are learned and lived. These values become the foundation of a Marine's character and forever guide their action in the physical, mental and moral battles faced in combat and in daily life.

The values include Honor, Courage and Commitment; Improvise, Adapt and Overcome; God, Country, Corps; Death before Dishonor; and Semper Fidelis. "This is the training and lifelong guiding values that set our Marines apart and attest to the truth of 'Once a Marine, Always a Marine.'"

She talked about the Navy/Marines relationship. "I'm honored to be here tonight because the relationship between the Navy and the Marines is a very special one. When the Marines need to go somewhere, they call the Navy. I recently heard of an active duty Marine who referred to the Navy as Uber for Marines."

"Perhaps the most special relationship with the Marines is our Navy corpsmen, who are combat medics and go into battle with the Marines, saving lives on the frontline, with Navy hospital personnel providing support in the field. Additionally, Navy chaplains are forward deployed and go into harm's way to provide spiritual ministry to the Marines."

She said Marines are usually first to the fight, thanks to the Navy. "They arrive with all their own gear and ammunition and can be inserted rapidly to take and secure airfields, ports and other strategic areas."

"As a joint officer, I have had the pleasure of working with Marines on several occasions," LeBlanc continued. "When you go to any U.S. embassy in the world, the first person you will probably see is a Marine. Our Marines provide uniformed diplomatic security, protecting personnel and classified material."

She said she worked with Lt. Col. Bell, a Marine reservist who was mobilized to active duty and attached to the American Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. "In civilian life, he was a commercial airline pilot with the call sign 'Taco.' Our Marines are guarding our embassies throughout the world, including areas that have recently become increasingly dangerous. Please keep them in your prayers."

LeBlanc also worked with Marines in overseas ports, loading Marine security teams aboard military sealift ship, which are civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships that move large amounts of American vehicles, tanks, helicopters and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces.

"In closing, let me tell you a short story about a young Naval Officer," she said. "He had survived a terribly car accident, but due to the heroics of the hospital staff, the only permanent injury was the loss of one ear. He remained in the Navy and eventually became an admiral of a joint command. However, he was always sensitive about his appearance. One day, the admiral was interviewing for his personal staff."

The first interview was with Navy Master Chief Sterle and it was a great interview. At the end, the admiral asked him: Do you notice anything different about me? Master Chief Sterle answered: "Why yes. I couldn't help but notice that you are missing your starboard ear, so I don't know whether this impacts your hearing on that side." The admiral got very angry at his lack of tact and threw him out of the office."

The next candidate, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Pace when asked the same question answered: "Well yes, you seem to be short one ear." The admiral threw him out also.

The third interview was with Marine Master Gunnery Sgt. Bearup. He was articulate, extremely sharp and seemed to know more than the other two.

The admiral wanted this guy but asked the same question. To his surprise Bearup said: "Yes, you wear contact lenses."

The admiral was impressed and thought to himself, what an incredibly tactful Marine. "How do you know that" the admiral asked.

"Well, sir, it's pretty hard to wear glasses with only one ear," Master Gunnery Sgt. Bearup replied.

Referring to her hustand, Charlie, Diane LeBlanc said: "I have always considered myself fortunate because I have my very own Marine. What more could you want, right?"

"When we talk about the few and the proud, I hope your heart swells as mine does, because they are not just The Marines, they are Our Marines," she concluded. "Happy 248th birthday, Marines, and thank you."

Bearup asked: "How much would you pay for .0015975 of an acre? You would pay with your life." That is the size of a burial plot at a national cemetery."

The next tradition was the symbolism of a small table in the corner of the room, which represented the prisoners of war and missing-in-action, who could not attend the ceremony. Robert Lopez showed the symbols as his wife, Danna Lopez, read what the symbols stood for.

Robert Lopez gave the benediction. Everyone joined in singing The Marine Hymn, and the colors were retired.

The evening ended with dancing for anyone who wished to stay and dance to music by a DJ.

As Bearup said: "However, it's way past our bedtime for many of us," so much of the crowd quickly disappeared.

