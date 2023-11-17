SILVER CITY - The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One office in cooperation with Mountain States Constructors, Inc. (Contractor) will be continuing with roadway resurfacing and median paving along US 180.
Starting Monday, November 20, 2023, the contractor will be resurfacing the median just east of Silver City from milepost 117 (west of Arenas Valley) to 115.3. Various daytime lane closures will be in place on both the eastbound and westbound lanes as needed. This resurfacing project is expected to be completed by the 22nd of November, weather pending.
Once complete, the contractor will begin resurfacing the roadway through Bayard from milepost 123.3 to 122.4. A-Mountain Construction will also be making ADA improvements to the sidewalk. Various daytime lane closures will be in place on both the eastbound and westbound lanes as needed, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This resurfacing project is expected to be completed by the end of November, weather pending.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and thanks you for your cooperation during this work. For updated information go to: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.