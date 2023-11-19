Photos by Mary Alice Murphy (at end of article)
The Sixth annual Tamal Fiesta y Mas hosted by the village of Santa Clara took place in a new venue, the old parade ground at Fort Bayard National Historic Landmark. The fiesta featured a car show from Viejitos Car Club, music by Mariachi Luna Lena de Las Cruces and Ballet Folklorico in the morning. The piñata bust began late morning, and after the three piñatas had been beaten up enough that candy and balls came out, the Chancla Toss and awards ceremony took place. More dancers performed ballet folkloric, and the Illusion Band finished the event.
Lots of vendors offered tamales in bulk to take home, or individually smothered or not, to eat for lunch. Baked goods were also on hand for sale.
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.