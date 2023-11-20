Excited to be GRMC permanent CEO

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 20 November 2023 20 November 2023

whitaker 7358GRMC CEO Robert WhitakerBy Mary Alice Murphy

Robert Whitaker arrived in Silver City as Gila Regional Medical Center's new permanent chief executive officer a few weeks ago. He has hit the ground running, meeting with local physicians, hospital staff and community members.

"Why excites me most to be at Gila Regional? The people, the community, the geography, the opportunities we have with this facility, its medical providers and staff," he replied. "We have a great medical staff here. I've enjoyed meeting the physicians and I still have a few to talk to, but what a great group of physicians."

When asked what his plans are, he said: "I want to build on the momentum that we've had over the last year or two. I'm still meeting with physicians and hospital staff. This is a community hospital; this is our hospital. I want input from everyone. I want to listen."

He said his first week is already a blur to him. "There are so many things that we are doing clinically and financially with a lot of organizations outside our heath system here. To get my hands and head wrapped around it all, it's taken a couple of weeks. There's a lot happening. What I've heard from quite a few people is that we are doing good things. We get letters from patients frequently on what good care they have had here, whether it was an inpatient stay or something like the Cancer Center or radiology. I would like to start working on a few things. It's important for people to realize the good things in your life and that translates into the good things we're doing at the hospital. It keeps us going."

"We have lots of good people here. We want to recognize everyone for the good work they do," he continued. "We have a lot of people who have been here for years and they stay with us.We have people travel to come to this hospital. That's important as well."

Whitaker noted that the hospital has a few renovations happening at this time. "And a few service projects that we are working on. The goal for the moment is that things we have in place are going smoothly. Over the next few months, we'll think about things we can do and things we might want to do differently. We'll put together plans and talk with our board and let them know of opportunities to grow."

He said staff has done a great job of taking care of the facility. "Some we plan ahead of time, and take care of. Some happen unexpectedly, and we repair them. And yes, there are things that will need improvement."

"As a company, Health Tech cares about the facility, the community and the good things that are happening," Whitaker said. "There was a lot of heavy lifting by them and by our staff to get us to where we are now. Health care is complicated. Even us in the administration, we scratch our heads. We have to work through process, systems and regulations. You need a good team of people with experience and skills to make things better."

To a question about any problems at the facility, Whitaker said sometimes an organization can get into its own way. "Not that it's a problem, but it's up to me to make sure we're all going in the same direction. We come from different cultures, different upbringings and different understandings. We all have different ideas, but at the end of the day, we all have to be headed in the same direction. That's important. If we get in the way of ourselves by lack of planning, lack of preparation, indecisiveness, we have to work to fix it."

On the issue of an older facility, he said the way medicine is practiced today, the way that technology has come into hospital systems, "there are some inefficiencies in the hospital facility. In health care, things can change in two or three years, so having a modern up-to-date facility would provide more efficiencies, better work flow, better patient flow."
 "But we already have technology in our operating room, with scopes and shoulder positioning, and in radiology, and to be able to look inside a part while they are operating on it, with imaging systems that help with that guidance," Whitaker said.

He had closed on a house for his family that morning and would be moving into it with the bare necessities until his family moves down at winter school break. He said his two daughters are having mixed feelings about leaving friends, but they have been here several times and have met students their own age. "And they are resilient."

"I am grateful to be here, not just in this hospital, but in this community," Whitaker said. "So many good things are happening. To see progress being made is positive, and my goal is to keep that going and to make Gila Regional a truly regional medical canter, so that people can depend on us for great quality health care."

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 