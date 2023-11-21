Grant County Water Commission views two plans

By Lynn Janes

On October 26, 2023, the Grant County Water Commission held a regular meeting at the city annex building.

Karl Pennock of RCAC (Rural Community Assistance Program), has continued to work on the water projections. The communities have continued to gather the information on funding and possibility of new users. He plans to have the information ready for the November meeting.

Priscilla Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments director, introduced Maya Clifford, Interstate Stream Commission (ISC). Clifford said she had been hired three months ago and she will be helping the commission obtain funding for design and any other assistance. They have had a lot of discussion in the region with the major stakeholders collecting information. The next thing will be to facilitate an internal survey with Water Trust Board members and early next year have recommendations to the ISC.

Lucero said they had a Water Trust Board meeting the previous week and decided a committee would be formed to help move the policies forward. It will be compromised of five people, Lucero being one of them.

Lucero asked Clifford if they would hold a public input meeting for the locals to provide input in the processes. Clifford said, "It is in discussion on how they will be organizing, scheduling and choosing a location."

Lucero introduced Andres Delgado, New Mexico Environment Department. Delgado talked about some of the new programs. They administer the clean water fund and several others. He talked about the eligibilities of the funds being broad and addressed both water and wastewater. His new role would be to market these programs across the state and make sure everyone would be aware of what they had to offer.

Some opportunities for some of the water associations could be available and Lucero asked Delgado for a flyer to send out.

The documents for the Colonias Infrastructure Fund have been prepared. Lucero pointed out the challenges with the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). They have been trying to get access to the drawdowns to the federal accounts system.

Raymond De la Vega of Stantec gave an update on the PER (preliminary engineering report). They have come up with two alternatives for the plan. He provided maps of each one. Both followed highway 180 and each has pros and cons. The first one requires more pipeline. They went over some of the pros and cons. Stantec will be doing a decision matrix that takes everything in consideration. Development on highway 152 could be a possibility and that would be taken into consideration. Some of the land on the north side of the road belongs to the state. Lucero said from her meetings the state is expanding their creativity and the possibility of them developing it.

Blas Rodriguez, Hurley maintenance supervisor, pointed out that they would be moving some lines to accommodate the new highway and wanted to put a T-line in. Alex Brown, Silver City town manager, said that would be a given. Rodriguez said they would also need new tanks and booster pumps. Brown said they have been aware of those extra needs, and it would be included on the maps.

Kristina Ortiz of Rural Partners Network pointed out some problems with existing utilities on the maps. She showed the members on the map what areas they needed to check into. De la Vega said they will have challenges in any direction they go. His biggest concern would be rocks. Digging those lines will be far more problematic. He appreciated all their feedback. The more issues they identify now the better.

Lucero brought up the money set aside to bring the springs to Fort Bayard Medical Center for a long time and may not be enough at this point to do what they need to do. They wanted it to be the primary source of water there and Santa Clara their secondary. They need to figure that out because it could make a difference in the plans. They have had movement for economic development for the old Fort Bayard and more activity on highway 180.

De la Vega suggested a meeting be scheduled to talk about the possible development that could be taking place to make sure the plan takes it all into consideration.

Gabriel Ramos, Bayard city clerk, looked at both design options and felt if they took into consideration the possible development the first one (alternate 1) would be best for true development.

De la Vega asked everyone to contact him with any questions or information in the next week or so. They will still be pushing to have the plans done by the end of the year.

The Prospectors will host their meeting for presentations November 30, 2023. Brown wanted everyone on the commission to give the presentation to ask for funding. Lucero said one of the meetings she attended said the governor would be looking at the top three ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan) requests of the municipalities and asked them where they had put the water project.

Lucero told them from her understanding they will not need to provide matching funds for the project since it will be a regional project.

Next meeting will be held November 28, 2023.

Adjourned

