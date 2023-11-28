Letting Date Now January 2024, Phase 1 Construction to Start in Summer 2024

SILVER CITY – The project timeline for the US 180 4-lane project planning, designing and construction has been modified to accommodate a new letting date. The original letting date for phase one was Oct. 2023, it is now January 2024. Construction for the first phase is scheduled to start in the Summer of 2024. This 4-lane project will be completed in three separate phases, pending funding availability.

Phase 1:

Project includes widening US 180 from 2-lane to 4-lane, realignment of roadway over the existing railroad tracks, removal of the Hurley overpass, replaced with at-grade roadway crossing at Pit Access Road. Rehabilitation of pavement and widen shoulders from 8 foot to 10 foot with improving intersections along the corridor.

Bayard to Hurley (to just south of the railroad track crossing) milepost 123.13 to 128.27 (5.14 miles)

Letting date is January 19, 2024, construction is estimated to begin Summer 2024.

Cost: $34,830,374

Control Number: 1101841

Phase 2:

Project includes widening US 180 from 2-lane to 4-lane. Rehabilitation of pavement and widen shoulders from 8 foot to 10 foot with improving intersections along the corridor.

Hurley to south of the railroad track crossing to NM 61 junction, milepost 128.27 to 142.6 (14.34 miles) Project in the designed phase, additional funding requested.

The scheduled letting date is 2027

Estimated Cost: $54,000,000

Phase 3:

Project includes widening US 180 from 2-lane to 4-lane. Rehabilitation of pavement and widen shoulders from 8 foot to 10 foot with improving intersections along the corridor.

NM 61 junction to Deming, milepost 142.6 to 161.21 (18.61 miles)

Project in the study phase, additional funding requested.

The scheduled letting date is 2027

Estimated Cost: $66,000,000

Control Number: 1101843

Project contact for all three phases:

Contact: Gamaliel Zepeda

gamaliel.zepeda@dot.nm.gov

575-728-5393

For updated project information and letting dates please visit NMDOT - Project Search* (state.nm.us) . For current roadway information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.