By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a special meeting November 22, 2023. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, councilors Nanette Day, Keana Huerta, and Reynaldo Maynes.

This meeting had been called just to award the solid waste collection service. The town had received two proposals. One of them came from Southwest Disposal and the other from Garcia Waste. The committee recommended Southwest Disposal for a three-year contract. The council approved the recommendation.

Southwest Disposal would cost the residents $5 per month for one cart. Garcia Waste would cost the residents $7 per month for one cart. Additional carts would cost more. They will not be able to go down allies. They will have to go in front of the homes, and some will have to make some adjustments.

Currently residents pay $9.22 per home and now it will be $11.21 plus $2 for the cart. This increase will go into effect in February 2024

Landfill costs have also increased. They will need to have a special meeting to determine the increase that will need to be made to accommodate the land fill costs.



Next meeting will be held December 12, 2023, at 5 pm.

Meeting adjourned.