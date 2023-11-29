Sheriffs' Deputies respond to a structure fire resulting in 2 female casualties. On November 28, 2023 at approximately 11:49 P.M. Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of 600 W. Lincoln in Santa Clara, NM in regards to a structure fire. The Grant County Sheriff's Detectives were called and started an active ongoing investigation. New Mexico State Police Criminal Division arrived to assist in processing the scene. New Mexico Fire Marshal's office initiated an ongoing investigation as to how the fire started and is undetermined what the cause of the fire was at this time as this is still in the early stages of the investigation.
With respect to the family of the decedents and the ongoing status of the investigation, names are not being released at this time.
Sheriff Villanueva and his staff wish to offer condolences to the family and friends of the decedent in their time of grief.