Infrastructure improvements along 32nd Street are delayed until at least early January, due to shallow utility cables along the construction route. Fowler Avenue is expected to reopen Friday, December 8. Photo by Lisa Jimenez

Silver City -- The completion of improvements to 32nd Street are delayed, due to underground utility cables that aren't buried deep enough in spots along the construction route. These cables, which were placed by WNM Communications and CenturyLink, are supposed to be at least 36 inches below the surface, yet are as shallow as just six inches underground in some locations, according to Peter Peña, director of Silver City's Public Works Department.

"Unfortunately, we are looking at a delay right now of at least January 4, and it's highly likely that we'll see further delays, at least until utility crews are able to reset these cables at the depth required in order to proceed," said Peña. "The good news is that Fowler Avenue should be open once again by Friday, December 8. Until then, we're asking for residents and travelers along the construction route to please take extra time and be cautious. We're working with the communications companies to ensure that the project moves forward as quickly and efficiently as possible."

A shallow cable was damaged during construction, at the intersection of Fowler Avenue and Leslie Road, Peña added, and a city sewer line also had to be replaced just east of the Silver City High School, where underground cables actually punctured it. "Thankfully we were able to take care of the problem before it created a public safety hazard."

Peña explained that all utility providers, including WNM Communications, CenturyLink, the Town of Silver City, PNM and New Mexico Gas, are always notified in advance of pending street improvements, in order to ensure that underground utility lines and pipes aren't affected. Peña said that Stantec, the engineering company in charge of the project, was never advised of any potential problems with utility cables along the construction route.

While Peña and staff and the contractor, Southwest Concrete & Paving, wait for the cables to be reburied at the proper depth, curb and gutter construction continues on 32nd Street.

"We're asking travelers and residents along the construction route to please continue being patient and using extra caution, especially now that colder winter weather is here," said Peña. "Please know that all parties are doing their best to move this project forward as quickly as possible. In the meantime, there will always be two lanes open to traffic."

For more information, please contact Peter Peña, public works director, at (575) 388-4640. For more information about the Town of Silver City, please visit townofsilvercity.org.