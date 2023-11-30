Underground Utility Cables Delay 32nd Street Improvements

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 30 November 2023 30 November 2023

32nd st h1 copyInfrastructure improvements along 32nd Street are delayed until at least early January, due to shallow utility cables along the construction route. Fowler Avenue is expected to reopen Friday, December 8. Photo by Lisa Jimenez

Silver City -- The completion of improvements to 32nd Street are delayed, due to underground utility cables that aren't buried deep enough in spots along the construction route. These cables, which were placed by WNM Communications and CenturyLink, are supposed to be at least 36 inches below the surface, yet are as shallow as just six inches underground in some locations, according to Peter Peña, director of Silver City's Public Works Department.

"Unfortunately, we are looking at a delay right now of at least January 4, and it's highly likely that we'll see further delays, at least until utility crews are able to reset these cables at the depth required in order to proceed," said Peña. "The good news is that Fowler Avenue should be open once again by Friday, December 8. Until then, we're asking for residents and travelers along the construction route to please take extra time and be cautious. We're working with the communications companies to ensure that the project moves forward as quickly and efficiently as possible."

A shallow cable was damaged during construction, at the intersection of Fowler Avenue and Leslie Road, Peña added, and a city sewer line also had to be replaced just east of the Silver City High School, where underground cables actually punctured it. "Thankfully we were able to take care of the problem before it created a public safety hazard."

Peña explained that all utility providers, including WNM Communications, CenturyLink, the Town of Silver City, PNM and New Mexico Gas, are always notified in advance of pending street improvements, in order to ensure that underground utility lines and pipes aren't affected. Peña said that Stantec, the engineering company in charge of the project, was never advised of any potential problems with utility cables along the construction route.

While Peña and staff and the contractor, Southwest Concrete & Paving, wait for the cables to be reburied at the proper depth, curb and gutter construction continues on 32nd Street.

"We're asking travelers and residents along the construction route to please continue being patient and using extra caution, especially now that colder winter weather is here," said Peña. "Please know that all parties are doing their best to move this project forward as quickly as possible. In the meantime, there will always be two lanes open to traffic."

For more information, please contact Peter Peña, public works director, at (575) 388-4640.  For more information about the Town of Silver City, please visit townofsilvercity.org.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 