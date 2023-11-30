Silver City council approves appointments

Published: 30 November 2023 30 November 2023

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Town Council held a regular meeting November 28, 2023. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ken Ladner, council members included Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince, Guadalupe Cano, and Rudy Bencomo.

Council comments
Cano had some announcements on upcoming events. Baile Encanto will be December 3, 2023, at 4 pm and will be held at the Fine Arts Theater. On December 5 she will be hosting a town hall at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center and will start at 6pm. Many local officials will be there to listen to the public concerning mental health and homeless issues. It will be a follow up on the presentation done by Farmington concerning what they have been doing.

Ray said recently he had attended a play at the Sixth Street School, and they did a great job. He also wanted to thank Domino's Pizza for providing pizza and other items.

Prince and Bencomo didn't have anything to report.

Ladner wanted to thank everyone involved in the lighted Christmas Parade. "It was very nice."

Alex Brown, town manager, didn't have anything to report. Prince had a request for him. He asked that on the next agenda he do an update on the recent addition of Air BnBs to the lodger's tax requirement.

New Business

The council approved the appointment of Tara Dawn Baird to the municipal library community advisory board. They had received only one applicant.

The council approved the appointments to the historic design review board. They had three applicants. All will be reappointments, Becky Smith-Ladner, Steven Shelendich and Richard Bigelow. Mayor Pro Tem Cano made the recommendation for Ladner because one of the appointees is the wife of the mayor.

The council approved the appointments to the cemetery board. They had two applicants. They will be reappointments and will be Dr. Twana Sparks and Donna Sebastian.

Meeting adjourned.

