By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session and regular meeting on November 20, 2023, at the Cliff Schools. Members in attendance included Ashley Montenegro, Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, and Mike McMillan. Eddie Flores didn't attend. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended.

Work session

Cindy Barris, assistant superintendent, went over the graduation profiles for both Silver High School and Cliff High School. She listed the mission and vision statements of both. Cliff had an acronym to describe their profile GRIT, general knowledge, robust character, independent thinking and thriving future. Silver's profile included cultural coherence, community contribution, skill mastery, digital literacy, and lifelong learning.

The regular meeting began.

Information and presentations

Bob Carson with Kiwanis had not been able to attend to present the student of the month award. Hawkins presented the award. The student had been chosen by his teachers who sent letters expressing why the student had been chosen.

The teachers chose Jasper Allsup,, a student in 9th grade, who always makes the straight A honor roll. He participates in basketball and track. He strives to earn the best grades and is always able to solve complex problems and make it seem effortless.

Brian Shock, Cliff Schools athletic/activity director, did a presentation on what had been happing in Cliff with athletics. They started the golf program a few years ago, and it has gone well. They recently started doing cross country and have exceeded all expectations. He introduced their coaches Henrietta and Dr. Jason Bratcher. He also introduced all the students involved and what accomplishment they had reached in the sport.

Diane Carrico with SCEA (Silver City Education Association) did not attend to give a report.

Information to the board

Superintendent

The Cliff Student Council made a presentation to the board as part of the new student representative report Hawkins implemented for each board meeting. The students giving the presentation included President Noah Bratcher, Vice President Luke Allsup, and Secretary McKynna Motes. They had made a power point presentation going over all the accomplishments, highlighting district and state wins, cross country, color run, fall ball, fall festival and the bonfire. The students did have concerns they included in the presentation—the air systems and the student attendance.

Hawkins gave the board a Title 9 update. He said he would only give a quick review because at the next finance meeting Sally Marquez of the New Mexico Athletics Association would come down to Silver City to give a full presentation to the board and members of the public. The governance of the Title 9 comes from the School Athletic Equality Act from 2009. Hawkins briefly explained the act. Every year reports must be compiled and submitted to the state. Each school district must have a Title 9 coordinator. The act has 10 key areas they must comply with. Marquez will walk them through all the information. Hawkins said, currently PED (Public Education Department) has shown the district to be in compliance. Montenegro said everyone would be welcome to attend the presentation on December 14, 2023, at 4pm.

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, had a personnel report for the board. "We are almost there, 99.2 percent of positions filled." Some of the vacancies will not be until December and they will be advertising for the positions in Las Cruces also.

Barris gave an enrollment update and had graphs showing each grade and each school. For the 2023-2324 they have an enrollment of 2158 students.

Barris had a data and testing overview for the board and explained how it all worked. They need all the students assessed to determine whether they have been understanding the instruction.

Hawkins added that the assessment component had only been added the previous year to create accountability. It gives them feedback on what they need to do to improve. In the past this had not been possible. Weekly the teachers had been meeting to go over the data and collaborate on how to adjust the curriculum.

Montenegro said, "I know this is a lot of hard work, but we appreciate it."

Barris had an update on the mental health grant. She provided a handout to the board showing all the expenditures for the wellness rooms. They have had year to date 1,228 visits to the wellness rooms.

Montenegro gave a report on the finance subcommittee meeting. They had gone over all the financial reports and the changes to the insurance. "I am glad Sally Marquez will be coming and we can get a lot of Title 9 questions answered."

Montenegro gave a brief report on the audit committee. They had done their exit meeting which had been closed. As soon as the audit has finished and been accepted by the state, they will have a report.

Board President

Montenegro brought up that the time had expired for comments or concerns about naming the band room after the late band director David Kendrick and the name change will be on the next agenda.

Board comments

Montenegro thanked Cliff for hosting them and brought up the idea to go to all the schools. She thanked all the fall sports and commented they had done really well.

Diaz congratulated all the sports accomplishments and presentations. She thanked all the teachers and said the data can be deflating and a lot to bear. This will be a work in progress. She thanked Barris for all the data she had compiled to see what has been happening. "It helps us be advocates." She added "There is a lot of flu and covid out there. People that are eligible should get the vaccines. People over 60 should get all the vaccines available. If you are sick, please don't take it out to other people."

Cohn said he remembered having Noah Bratcher as an intern in his office and is really proud of him. He thanked Cliff for their hospitality and the food. He thanked the teachers and expressed thanks for the Thanksgiving food distribution they would be able to do. Cohn had been able to participate in the Ron Clark training and said, "It was phenomenal."

McMillan thanked Cliff for their hospitality and the food. He commented about the opening day of basketball season. Cliff has been well known for decades for always being a great team. He congratulated all the fall sports and band. He added that a lot of this has been possible because of Hawkins' leadership.

Montenegro wanted to congratulate McMillan for winning reelection and Kim Clement for winning.

Action items

The board approved all requests made by Michelle McCain, finance director. She had checks totaling $3,240,644.78. The approval also included donations:

The Hiller Companies Inc. - SHS girls basketball - $500

Silver City Lodge 1718, McKinney-Vinto - $500

Silver City Dental, Silver High Band - $1,000

The next finance committee meeting will take place December 7, 2023.

The next regular work session and board meeting will be December 11, 2023

A public special meeting (Title 9) will be December 14, 2023

Adjourned