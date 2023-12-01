Sheriffs' Deputies responded to a structure fire resulting in 2 female casualties. Victims have been identified as 60 year old Sara L. Maes and 78 year old Mary Lou Maynes. On November 28, 2023 at approximately 11:49 P.M. Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of 600 W. Lincoln in Santa Clara, NM in regards to a structure fire.

The Grant County Sheriff's Detectives were called and started an active ongoing investigation. New Mexico State Police Criminal Division arrived to assist in processing the scene. Grant County Sheriff's Detectives have identified a person of interest named Cassandra R. Brazeal, 34, in connection to the fire.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is requesting any information on the whereabouts of Cassandra or any information relating to the fire. New Mexico Fire Marshal's Office has an active ongoing investigation as to how the fire started and is still undetermined what the cause of the fire was at this time.

Any information related to this incident, please contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at (575) 574-0100 or Central Dispatch at (575) 388-8840.

Sheriff Villanueva and his staff wish to offer condolences to the family and friends of the decedent in their time of grief.