Photos by Mary Alice Murphy, below the Read More
Western New Mexico University held its annual Jingle and Mingle at Old Graham Gym on Dec. 1, 2023.
Originally slated for Regent's Square, due to the rainy, chilly, weather, about 2 1/2 hours before the event was set to begin, everything was moved inside the gym to keep the performers, elves and Santa Claus, participants, decorations, as well as the kid's activities and the hot chocolate and decorated trees for voting all dry and warm. Outside, a contained fire let kids and adults make their own s'mores. Also available were tamales.
Luminarias remained outside and gave a festive look to the deserted and damp Regent's Square.
