Suspect in structure fire resulting in 2 female casualties has been arrested and charged. On December 5, 2023, at approximately 7:33 P.M., a tip was received by the Santa Clara Police Department on the whereabouts of Cassandra Brazeal. Cassandra Brazeal was a person of interest in regards to a structure fire on November 28, 2023. Santa Clara Police Officers made contact with Cassandra at one of the apartments on Mineral Street in Santa Clara.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and transported Cassandra to the Sheriff's Office for questioning. Cassandra was then placed under arrest and transported to the Grant County Detention Center where she is currently being held and awaiting arraignment. Cassandra is being charged with two counts of murder in the first degree and aggravated arson. No court date has been set at this time.