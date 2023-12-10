Photos below by Mary Alice Murphy
The annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots gifts handout took place on Saturday, Dec. 9. 2023, at the Santa Clara Armory.
The effort is led and organized each year by Robert and Danna Lopez of the Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328. With the help of a small army of volunteers, including Mr, and Mrs. Santa Claus, the event takes most of the year to plan and execute each December to make sure that Grant County children, who might otherwise not have had a very Merry Christmas, are not forgotten, thanks to the generosity of Grant County citizens.
Danna Lopez said preliminary numbers showed that more than 1800 children received gifts this year. The final numbers will come out in January.
To pause the slide show, mouse over the image.