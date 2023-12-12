Suspect in fatal crash identified and an affidavit for arrest warrant issued. On January 28, 2023 at approximately 11:25 P.M. the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of highway 356 and Santa Rita Mine Road in regards to a possible roll over crash.

While deputies were on scene, another deputy from the Grant County Sheriff's Office was out with a male subject, later Identified as Joseph Sifuentes, on State Highway 152, who had severe head trauma and compound fractures on both his legs. It was later known Joseph had been struck by a motor vehicle, driver identified as David Allen Smith, who had been driving the vehicle found on highway 356.

Vehicle had heavy front-end damage, windshield was shattered, and the roof was dented. With the help of Silver City Police Department, they located David Smith at Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City the night of the crash. David stated he had hit a deer on Highway 152.

A toxicology report was administered on David and sent up to the Lab. Toxicology results came back from the lab which tested positive for Methamphetamine, THC (marijuana) and Amphetamine. An affidavit for arrest warrant for David Allen Smith was issued. He is being charged with homicide by vehicle and accident involving death or personal injuries.

Ifanyone has any information regarding David Allen Smith on his whereabouts, Please contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 575-574-0100 or Central Dispatch at 575-388-8840.