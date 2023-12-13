On Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, escorted by Silver City Police Department, Grant County Sheriff's Department vehicles, along with American Legion Riders, a semi-truck carrying wreaths for the annual Wreaths Across America wreath placement and ceremony came through Silver City on its way to Fort Bayard National Cemetery for storage and preparation for the wreath placement and ceremony, which will take place Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Fort Bayard National Cemetery. For schedule visit: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/community/community-news/81583-wreaths-across-america-placement-and-ceremony-to-both-take-place-saturday-morning-dec-16-2023

Again this year, community members purchased enough wreaths to place one on each and every marker in the cemetery. See photos and video below:

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy, except where otherwise noted.

Video courtesy of Jessica Overstreet, one of Ace Hardware's assistant managers. According the store Manager Miguel Treviso, Ace personnel each year volunteer with the Wreaths Across America. The company also purchased wreaths and provides other support services each year, including loading and unloading the boxes of wreaths and cleaning up after all the wreaths are laid.

