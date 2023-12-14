By Roger Lanse
Silver City Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Hudson Street near the intersection of 6th Street on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at about 12:38 a.m. According to an SCPD accident report, officers located a silver 2003 Toyota with heavy front-end damage.
The driver of the vehicle, Charles Moran, 66, Silver City, struck a posted sign in the median, damaging the sign. Moran stated he was coming from Little Toad Brewery and had been there a long time, and officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Moran's person. The report stated Moran refused to perform standard field sobriety tests.
Moran was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for a medical clearance while a tow truck took possession of the vehicle. Silver City Fire and Rescue cleared the roadway of debris.
According to the report, after being medically cleared, Moran was booked into the Grant County Detention Center on charges of aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drug, careless driving, and driving on divided highways.