By Lynn Janes
The town of Bayard held a special meeting November 20, 2023. Attendance included Mayor Chon Fierro, councilors, Frances Gonzales, Eloy Gonzales, Jose Diaz, and Eloy Medina. Gabriel Ramos, city clerk, also attended.
The special meeting had been called to discuss the ICIP (Infrastructure capital improvement plan). Senator Siah Correa Hemphill and Representative Luis Terrazas (phone) attended to participate in the discussion. They do the plan yearly and present it to the legislature for possible funding.
Hemphill gave the council information on the process of issuing the capital outlay funds they will have access to in January 2024. Terrazas wanted to know what Bayard would be doing and he would be doing what he could to bring funds to them.
Ramos gave the list of the projects they would be looking to fund for 2024. The first one would be the wastewater system improvements. After that they had listed the community center improvements and purchase a new loader. They all discussed these improvements and the needed funding.
Next regular meeting will be held November 27, 2023
Meeting adjourned.