Photos and Article by Mary Alice Murphy

Wreaths Across America takes place across the country each year, with wreaths provided by a wreath maker in Maine. You can find the history of the event and the group's continuing mission at this link: https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/About/OurMission .

Thanks to organizer Mary Cowan, who has served as coordinator for 14 years, the program for the past six years at Fort Bayard has succeeded in having sponsors, from local individuals to area businesses, provide a wreath for every grave marker at Fort Bayard National Cemetery. This year, sponsors totaled more than 500. The feat is replicated by only a few other national cemeteries, so Grant County and surrounding counties, not surprisingly, step up each year to sponsor wreaths.

The mission for Wreaths Across America is to "Remember our veterans; Honor those who have passed; and Teach our children and grandchildren that those veterans are the ones who protect America's freedoms."

Dr. John Bell, who served as an Army medical corpsman, served as emcee. He gave the past history of the WAA program at Fort Bayard. The first year that the program began at the local national cemetery was in 2009, when seven wreaths were laid. Since then, the numbers have grown each year until 2018 when that year and every year since then, each marker has received a wreath. This year the number totaled 4,610.

Bell listed and honored each member of this year's crew. They start planning for next year, just as soon as this year's ceremony is completed.

He called for a 30-second moment of silence to remember the fallen, the prisoners of war and missing in action, as well as those who are have served or are serving in the nation's military service.

A color guard representing several local service organizations, presented the colors, followed by the Cobre High School Honor Society leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Lorraine Anglin then sang the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Bell introduced the featured speaker, Tim Zamora, retired Army Lt. Col, who was born and raised in Grant County. He served with the New Mexico National Guard and then after Sept. 11, he completed three combat tours in Afghanistan and two in Iraq. He also served in the United Nations advisor mission in Mali, Africa. He retired from the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas, in 2021, after serving 22 years active duty.

Zamora reiterated the mission of Wreaths Across America to "remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom."

He said he grew up "just over the hill in Arenas Valley. I remember riding horses through here and not completely appreciating what this place was. I knew there were old soldiers buried here, but I didn't gain an appreciation until a few years later when my grandfather was buried here. I learned that he served in the Navy in World War II. My grandmother later followed him into the cemetery, as well as one of my uncles and a few years later, my dad. All of them served their country in one way or the other, and all of them are buried here. Fort Bayard gave me place to remember and honor them together with all these other patriots."

He noted that Fort Bayard National Cemetery has provided a final resting place of service members since 1866. Later it become a national cemetery.

"All the volunteers here today, who laid wreaths, sponsored wreaths and have built up the program, are what make our community great."

"Today we remember, honor and teach," Zamora concluded. "Our brothers and sisters, our family, that lay here at Fort Bayard National Cemetery can rest easy. They did their part by serving their country and family. It is their legacy we remember, and it is their families who honor the values carried on by those still serving. A respectful ceremony like this one, here today on this hallowed ground, help teach a news generation about the people, who chose to defend something greater than themselves. Our heroes rest here. Thank you all for coming and for allowing me to take part in today's ceremony."

Bell said the more than 4,000 participating locations all across America and overseas gather to remember that "we are one nation under God with one flag. We are proud to be Americans who live in a free society made up of many people, many cultures and from many walks to life. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price."

He quoted former President Ronald Reagan, who said:"Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It must be fought for, protected and a passed on to our children or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free."

Next came the laying of the wreaths around the ceremonial area.

[Editor's Note: See every person who laid a wreath in the photos below.]

The Hi Lo Silvers sang "Let There Be Peace," led by Nada Dates.

Bell noted that those who laid wreaths included for the first time a member of the Space Force, Maj. Benjamin Skee.

Skee said he was proud to be a member of the Space Force and to be the first from his branch to lay a wreath at the Fort Bayard National Cemetery Wreaths Across America. He said the newest member of the U.S Armed Forces is critical in sustaining the security of the other branches. Skee said the Space Force makes sure the communications among other branches, as well as intel, gets to those who need it. "We deploy out of this country, out of Germany, Poland and Africa. We serve alongside the Army, Navy and Marines. This has been a beautiful ceremony, one of the nicest I've ever seen at other national cemeteries."

Bell asked each attendee to visit at least one grave marker, say the name out loud of the person buried there, so "we don't forget them and their service."

The Hi Lo Silvers sang "God Bless America."

Brian Gorog played "Taps" and the colors were retired.

