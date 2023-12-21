Silver City NMSU Student Elected to Lead National FFA

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 21 December 2023 21 December 2023

2023 24 ffa national officer emily gossett new mexico western vpA local New Mexico student has recently been chosen to lead one of the nation’s largest student organizations, National FFA. 

Emily Gossett was elected Western Region Vice President at the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis on November 4, 2023.

Emily is from Silver City, NM, and a former member of the Silver City FFA Chapter where she served as the New Mexico FFA State Vice President. She will take a gap year from New Mexico State University where she is majoring in agricultural communications. “One of my favorite quotes is, ‘We can’t love people we don’t know,’ I want to love every member,” Emily said.

Each year, FFA participants select six student members to represent the 945,000-member organization as a National FFA officer. They serve in local, state, national and international activities to inform, motivate and inspire FFA members, advisors, state staff, teachers and others in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands to achieve the mission, strategies and core goals of the organization.

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023/National FFA Organization) – The 2023-24 National FFA Officer team was elected today during the final session of the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.
Students from Michigan, Missouri, Florida, Iowa, Ohio and New Mexico were elected by National FFA Delegates today to serve as 2023-24 National FFA Officers. They will lead the organization for the next year.

These members were selected from 35 candidates vying for the honor. Candidates take part in an extensive interview process with the National FFA Officer Nominating Committee leading up to the selection.

Amara Jackson of Michigan was elected national president. She is a former member of the Corunna FFA Chapter.

Grant Norfleet of Missouri was elected national secretary. He is a former member of the Mexico FFA Chapter.

Carter Howell of Florida was elected southern region vice president. He is a former member of the Durant Senior FFA Chapter.

Kanyon Huntington of Iowa was elected central region vice president. He is a former member of the East Union FFA Chapter.

Morgan Anderson of Ohio was elected eastern region vice president. She is a former member of the Amanda-Clearcreek FFA Chapter.

Emily Gossett of New Mexico was elected western region vice president. She is a former member of the Silver City FFA Chapter.

Each year, during the National FFA Convention & Expo, six student members are elected by delegates to represent the organization as national officers. Delegates elect a president, secretary and vice presidents representing the country's central, southern, eastern and western regions.

Throughout their year of service to the National FFA Organization, the officers will interact with business and industry leaders; thousands of FFA members and teachers; corporate sponsors; government and education officials; state FFA leaders; the general public; and more. The team will lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for FFA members throughout the country and help set policies that will guide the future of FFA and the next generation of leaders.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

# # #

About National FFA Organization
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation
The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations, and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders, and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 