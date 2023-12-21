A local New Mexico student has recently been chosen to lead one of the nation’s largest student organizations, National FFA.

Emily Gossett was elected Western Region Vice President at the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis on November 4, 2023.

Emily is from Silver City, NM, and a former member of the Silver City FFA Chapter where she served as the New Mexico FFA State Vice President. She will take a gap year from New Mexico State University where she is majoring in agricultural communications. “One of my favorite quotes is, ‘We can’t love people we don’t know,’ I want to love every member,” Emily said.

Each year, FFA participants select six student members to represent the 945,000-member organization as a National FFA officer. They serve in local, state, national and international activities to inform, motivate and inspire FFA members, advisors, state staff, teachers and others in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands to achieve the mission, strategies and core goals of the organization.

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023/National FFA Organization) – The 2023-24 National FFA Officer team was elected today during the final session of the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Students from Michigan, Missouri, Florida, Iowa, Ohio and New Mexico were elected by National FFA Delegates today to serve as 2023-24 National FFA Officers. They will lead the organization for the next year.

These members were selected from 35 candidates vying for the honor. Candidates take part in an extensive interview process with the National FFA Officer Nominating Committee leading up to the selection.

Amara Jackson of Michigan was elected national president. She is a former member of the Corunna FFA Chapter.

Grant Norfleet of Missouri was elected national secretary. He is a former member of the Mexico FFA Chapter.

Carter Howell of Florida was elected southern region vice president. He is a former member of the Durant Senior FFA Chapter.

Kanyon Huntington of Iowa was elected central region vice president. He is a former member of the East Union FFA Chapter.

Morgan Anderson of Ohio was elected eastern region vice president. She is a former member of the Amanda-Clearcreek FFA Chapter.

Throughout their year of service to the National FFA Organization, the officers will interact with business and industry leaders; thousands of FFA members and teachers; corporate sponsors; government and education officials; state FFA leaders; the general public; and more. The team will lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for FFA members throughout the country and help set policies that will guide the future of FFA and the next generation of leaders.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations, and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders, and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.