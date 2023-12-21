By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer was called to a residence on 35th Place at about noon on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in reference to a robbery. According to a SCPD incident report, the officer made contact with the victim, a 31-year-old male of Silver City, who stated he was parked on the street outside the residence after giving a friend a ride home.

While he was parked outside the residence, a male he identified as Juanito Woods, described as 24, also of Silver City, made contact with the victim and began arguing with him regarding some money owed him. During the argument, the victim said Woods pointed a pistol at his head through the window and stated he was going to shoot him. According to the report, Woods asked him to open the car door, but the victim said he could not and rolled down the window instead, whereupon Woods struck the victim twice in the face with his hand and then struck him in the face with the butt of his pistol, causing the victim to bleed.

In speaking with the victim, the officer noted red and purple bruising below the victim's left eye and a red and black laceration on his left cheek.

Woods and an unknown female then took jewelry and an iPhone from the victim's person and removed items from the vehicle, including two 12" subwoofers, and a bag of property. The victim was able to leave the area eventually, the report said.

The victim valued a necklace that was removed from around his neck at approximately $150, a ring at approximately $200, and the iPhone at approximately $200. He valued the six silver chains and a gold-plated watch in the bag at $50 each and the subwoofers at $150 each.

The victim stated he would like to pursue charges. A warrant will be filed for Woods at a later time.