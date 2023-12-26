Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) announced the appointment of William Ermann, as CFO effective January 22, 2024. William has over 25 years of healthcare experience, including both financial and operational leadership roles as CFO and CEO. William holds a Master of Business Administration degree from West Texas A&M University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Public Accounting from Mesa State College. William and his family will be moving from Guymon, OK where he most recently served as the CEO of Memorial Hospital of Texas County, which is a county-owned critical access hospital.

"William brings a strong healthcare financial background as well as experience in audit and public accounting. These skills and expertise will help continue excellent financial discipline and performance we have demonstrated at Gila Regional over the past three and a half years since assuming management responsibility for the hospital. Additionally, William's experience as a CEO will provide a unique, well-rounded perspective on the complexities of hospital operations. We welcome William to the team at Gila Regional, " stated Neil Todhunter, CEO of HealthTech.

"We are delighted that William will be joining the GRMC team as the CFO as we continue a new chapter of leadership at the hospital," said CEO Robert Whitaker. "Our team welcomes him and his family to GRMC and the greater Gila region."

GRMC is a 25-bed critical access hospital and health system in Silver City, NM and is managed by HealthTech.

GRMC's Mission is "Providing exceptional quality, patient-centered care in healing environments".

HealthTech is a nationally recognized leader in providing management, consulting, strategic

services, and interim/permanent placement services for hospitals and health systems across the United States and is based in Brentwood, TN.