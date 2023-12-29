[Editor's Note: The Grant County Commission held a work session on Dec. 12, 2023. This part 3 continues with county reports.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Jason Lockett, facilities supervisor, presented the report for the Grant County Airport, as the first county report at the Grant County Commission work session on Dec. 12, 2023.

"We are working on moving into the new airport administrative offices later in the month when the airport's AWOS (automated airport weather station), and the internet and computer systems are installed," Lockett read from the report, which had been prepared by Airport Manager Rebekah Wenger. "The fuel farm construction continues with the new tank anticipated by the end of the month, with substantial completion by the end of January. The airport has also requested assistance from the Road Department in addressing drainage issues along Airport Road near the terminal."

He requested going straight into the Maintenance report, while he was at the podium. "The Detention Center door sliders and enclosures are on order and the project will commence in February when everything has arrived. On the Tu Casa lift station project, we're still waiting on some parts to come in. We've issued some POs (purchase orders) on the Bataan Park restroom demolition. We've completed the painting of the Commission Chambers and the break room. The bathrooms behind the chambers are going to be remodeled. Parts are on order for that. The Bataan Memorial Park horseshoe pit shade structures are installed and maintenance got them painted recently. On future projects, we're still working on the three-phase electrical install and large fans project in select areas at the fairgrounds. The laundry room washer upgrades at the Detention Center has moved up to the top of the list. The Bataan Park electrical service upgrade to the pavilion and the vault toilets project is advancing. We'll start doing the Ace Hardware ceiling tile replacement as soon as the roof replacement is complete. And I talked to Allyson Siwik of GRIP (Gila Resources Information Project) about doing an erosion control project for the east part of the Silver Street property."

To a prior request from District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne, Lockett said he had looked at the culvert issue at the Silver Street property. "We're not completely sure it's coming from the culvert or if it's overflow from the parking lot. We're redesigning a few things in the parking lot. We had to fire the contractor who was taking too long. Since it's now winter time, it's not a good time to continue the pavement, so we'll wait until it's a little bit warmer. We want it to be a nice-looking project, plus it will last a lot longer. So we're looking at April or May. But we'll get some concrete work done before then."

Browne said he appreciated Lockett following up on the request. "It's great to know that when we bring a concern to you, you look into it."

The next report came from Detention Center Administrator Joseph Andazola.

Andazola noted the facility has four officer openings. "We're having a job fair here at the county building tomorrow. We've been working with HR on that. We'll have onsite interviews. No experience is necessary."

He said they are using Roadrunner Dental, which is part of the Roadrunner Medical services at the detention center for dental visits in the facility. "We find that it's the same cost as dental visits in Deming, but it's safer because they don't leave the facility and it saves us money because we don't have several officers on overtime to take them to Deming, as well as saving fuel and wear and tear on the vehicles.

On the jail population, Andazola said: "We had 68 detainees on Nov. 30, with an average of 63 during the month of November. For the RISE program, in November, we had 11 participants with seven in the facility and four in the community. On future projects we will work with the Silver City Police Department for training for our sergeant. He will attend training in Albuquerque for OC (pepper spray) certification. We will also send Lt. Rios and Sgt Gnader to SRT (special reaction team) training in Las Cruces. We also posted our corporal positions. I have good news, we have printed our application for accreditation. I'll be getting with the county manager and finance director for reveiw, and we'll apply in January 2024. And we continue our five-year plan for 2024."

Emergency Manager Scot Fuller gave his report.

He noted that the current and future projects listed in his report had not changed much since the last meeting.

As for the Hazard Mitigation Plan, "we did get the award from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration), so that's on Thursday's agenda. When I get it passed I can hopefully get it finalized with the state and sometime in January we can get proposals from vendors and actually get it done this time to get a FEMA-approved hazard mitigation plan. On future projects, I"m still waiting for approval and some more information on the IPAWS (integrated public alert and warning system). I'm also waiting on FEMA approval for the FEMA Preparedness Toolkit account I set up. When I get approval on both, I can get them set up. I did get set up with the government emergency services, along with a wireless connection. It gives our cell phones and landlines access to emergency information. I have set myself and the county manager under that account. If you would like to be set up, I can set up accounts for you in the same way. "

Fuller also gave the Fire Management report. "That's what has been taking up most of my time over the last month. The manager asked me to take it over in the interim position. The county just got the award letters from the state on the projects the volunteer departments put in for. We also got substantial money for them. I'm also trying to complete the fiscal year 2023 close-out process for the state from last year's funding. It should be finished up by the end of the calendar year. One of the biggest things I've been working on is putting a comprehensive database together for the volunteer fire departments. There has never been a centralized database. I've been working with the volunteers, with the state fire marshal's office, the ISO, the contractors they've used for testing, so I can get all the records. It will include all the testing of hoses, breathing apparatuses, bottles and everything, so it will all be in one centralized location. All the rules, all the rosters, PERA (public employees retirement association) information will all be in one place from here on out. It's a lot of work up front, but at the end, maintenance is pretty simple. Hopefully by Monday, I will finish up the actual inventory list for the RCI, which came in a few weeks ago. I should have that part of it sent to them by Monday, and then I'll have the whole database done by the end of the year."

He said he had been working a lot with the volunteers and the Forest Service on prescribed burns. "We did 132 acres in Mimbres yesterday. It went well. They have another about 140 acres in the Little Walnut area to finish this week or next, depending on weather. I've been reaching out to the Mining District folks, Bayard, Santa Clara and Hurley fire departments to try to open up a dialogue with them to get some cooperation with them. I met with the Bayard chief, but haven't heard from the others yet. I've also gotten with Dispatch, so we can work on a good response posture and guidelines for apparatus dispatch. I'll be working with them after the first of the year, to make sure we have a good profile on how and where to dispatch for structure fire, for medical call, for car fire, whatever is necessary. I think it's important to make sure the appropriate response is being dispatched to mitigate the situation safely. I don't think the volunteers and chiefs are getting the guidelines and information they need to be successful."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said: "We were a little worried when you came on. Not because of your capabilities but because of what you were walking into. I think you're doing a fantastic job, so thank you."

Browne said he didn't hear about the prescribed burns that were in the Pinos Altos area that day and the next.

Fuller said one had been canceled that day, and he would keep the commissioners apprised of when they would take place.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said the level of communication from Fuller "is deeply appreciated."

Finance Director Linda Vasquez said her department is in the implementation phase of software called AmpliFund "to assist us in the tracking of grants for when the dates of invoices are due, when the reports are due and the termination dates of the grants. I think this will be a good working tool for the department."

The next article will continue with the county reports.

