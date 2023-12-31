By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a regular meeting December 12, 2023. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, councilors Nanette Day and Keana Huerta. Reynaldo Maynes didn't attend.

Municipal Judge Mateo Madrid attended to swear in Huerta as a Hurley councilor.

Mayor Stevens swore in Mateo Madrid as municipal judge.

Public input.

Mr. Thompson,, a new resident of Hurley, said he had lived all over and chose Hurley to move to. He just had a comment that it would be helpful to have a welcome package for new people that gave pertinent information such as when trash would be picked up. He said he had been very fortunate to have good neighbors that gave him information that he needed.

Robert Whitaker, CEO GRMC (Gila Regional Medical Center), attended to speak to the council. He had worked the last two years in Gallup. He said his family would be moving down soon when school let out and he had purchased a home. The goal he told the council he had would be to make people aware that GRMC would not just be a Silver City hospital but a community hospital.

The council approved the consent agenda that included meeting minutes, maintenance department report, clerk report, fire department report, animal control report, code enforcement report, police department report and judge's report.

Lori Ortiz, city clerk, said they had been busy with the audit and the CPAs had all their questions answered to complete the audit. The office has also been busy with the new solid waste company. In January of 2024 letters will be sent to the residents about the new service and door hangers will be put out. In the next week the maintenance department will be delivering the new trash bins. It will be an automated service so they can't be picked up in the alley any longer. Ortiz said Southwest Disposal had been helpful. They will be picking up on Mondays and when it falls on a holiday they will pick up on Tuesday. Businesses will have pick up on Mondays and Fridays. She encouraged people with any questions to contact them. Any elderly or disabled that needed help should contact them to see what they need.

The council approved the task order for the lift station. George Esqueda of Stantec, provided them with documents and updates on the project.

The council approved the task order for E, Anza, and 3rd Streets. Esqueda provided them with documents and updates. He said they had been approved for the match waiver.

The council approved the task order for the amendment to schematic design study of the town hall (GO building).

Frontier Food Hub had been unable to attend to give a presentation and will be put on the agenda for a future meeting.

The council approved the placement of a manufactured home at 106 Santa Rita Avenue for Epitacio Ordonez. Code enforcement said they had met all the requirements.

The council voted to table resolution no. 15-2023/2024 and resolution no. 16-2023/2024 due to not having a quorum.

The council approved the holiday schedule for 2024.

The council approved the purchase order to AED Market for supplies for the fire department.

The council approved the purchase order to Sierra Emergency Vehicle Outfitters LLC for service on the fire trucks.

Mayors and councilors reports

Day said they have just been working on the library and Huerta had been helping.

Stevens said they had a lot of projects going on in the next few years that should be good for the town. The Dollar General has signed all the papers and will be ready to go and should be developed soon.

Next meeting will be held January 9, 2024, at 5 pm.

Meeting adjourned.