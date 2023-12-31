By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session and regular meeting on December 11, 2023. Members in attendance were Ashley Montenegro, Michelle Diaz, Patrick Cohn, Mike McMillan, and Eddie Flores. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended.

Work session

Dr. Gayle Juneau-Butler, Studor Education, gave the board an update on the status of the strategic plan they implemented about a year ago. The goal of the plan has been to improve leadership, culture and implement a strategy to improve the school system that has a clear objective and aligned.

She provided the board with the reports on all the strategies and where they have come to in the process. She has come to the schools every couple of months to meet with the leadership.

The employee survey had questions and areas to expand on those answers. Butler said 103 had participated in the survey and they considered that very good participation. The survey had been the second one and scored the same in the same areas of importance. Some of the things said, "work impacts those we serve, and I feel a sense of pride when telling people where I work." They also said they had a clear understanding of the mission and goals.

The lowest scores came in on the same areas. Those had to do with resources not allocated to maximize effectiveness in a timely manner and higher than most other schools. Butler said she found the low score on communication troubling. "We need to look at what resources they are talking about and the communication they are referring to."

The student experience survey participation increased but the scores did not. High part of the score had to do with them being happy about the student electives available, learning importance and opportunities for success. On the low side the students had problems with other students not being nice and respectful, feeling like they belonged and not liking to go to school.

They will be devising a leadership action plan and set goals to work on for the upcoming year that take into consideration the surveys.

The next item talked about had not been on the agenda but would not be an action item.

Montenegro wanted to thank Flores for his many years of service to the board. They had all worked together and been respectful and the kids would be better for it.

Diaz said, "You had your platforms and I have had mine, but different perspectives make a good board." She said it had been fun and she wished him well

Cohn said it had been a privilege and honor to sit on the board with him. He had been happy when Flores came back. Cohn thanked him for the knowledge he brought to the board referring to the security and wellbeing for the teachers and students. "I am sad to see you go but happy for you."

McMillan said they had been through a lot of ups and downs and went way back together. "I appreciate you and the time you have served in the district."

Flores said, "I am humbled to get all these kind words and appreciate them. It has been a pleasure to serve on the finest board I have ever served on. Everyone here is an asset to the school, and you have something special." Flores said he would have more to say later in the meeting during board comments.

Hawkins presented him with a folded flag flown previously at the school board office and the wood shop had made a special box for it. Hawkins said, "You have put forth your wisdom to better the district and we thank you for your experience and guidance."

The regular meeting started

Information and presentations

Bob Carson with Kiwanis attended to present the student of the month awards for November and December. Kiwanis exists to help build leadership skills.

Kaitlynn Orosco, La Plata Middle School, shows stewardship, kindness, and compassion. She brightens the day and works very hard.

Reagan Parra, La Plata Middle School, goes above and beyond in everything. He has always been respectful and works hard.

Zachary Eggleston, a sophomore at Cliff High School, is an honor student and consistently excels academically. He aspires to attend the Air Force Academy.

Elijah Medina, Silver High School, consistently displays personal responsibility in maintaining good grades. He has participated in the work experience program. He plans on attending WNMU (Western New Mexico University) to obtain a degree in criminal justice in the fall.

Chidinma Nwachuku, Silver High School, excels in multiple facets of school life. She shows sprit and always is positive. Her grades have been impressive, and she has a great work ethic. She has a friendly demeanor and inclusive manner.

Hawkins wanted to recognize Freeport McMoRan for their continued support of Silver Schools. They had not only helped with hundreds of thousands of dollars but in many other ways. No one had been able to attend to receive the recognition so it will be done at a later meeting.

Hawkins recognized the NMSBA (New Mexico School Board Association) awards for leadership given to McMillan, Diaz, and Cohn.

Diane Carrico with SCEA (Silver City Education Association) did not attend to give a report.

Information to the board

Superintendent

Iliana Smolik, Silver High School student body president, gave the board a PowerPoint presentation. The students felt they had less fights because of the stricter polices and they feel safer. They enjoyed all the holiday cheer the staff had been spreading. They had a dual credit day put on by WNMU and students could sign up. The students also appreciated the spirit gear provided for home games. They also gave the board a full update on sports and what would be coming up. The students had come up with a new initiative to discuss. They wanted to see if students with an A in a class and less than three unexcused absences could be exempt from the final in that class.

Montenegro let them know the board did not have anything to do with that kind of decision and told them who they needed to speak to. She thanked them for bringing it to the attention of the board.

Hawkins had a presentation to give the board concerning the survey done, public meetings, employee meetings, etc. to determine which calendar would be used for the 2024-2025 school year. The discussion had started at the September 18, 2023, board meeting. They had put together a committee and presentations followed. "We tried to get as much input as possible." They had two traditional calendars and a balanced calendar to choose from. Each one had the exact same instructional days but different times off. He had surveys from students, staff, and parents. In all instances the balanced calendar had been chosen. Parents and staff had chosen the balanced by over 50 percent and the students had been over 40 percent.

The PED (public education department) has some possible changes coming up that could affect the calendar.

Hawkins presented a new site called NM Vistas. The state had started it before covid but now it has been completed. It shows the ranking of each school and compares them all. The sited shows testing outcomes, demographics, and attendance. It also ranks college and career readiness along with other data. "We need to do better and we are starting to do that, and we will."

Shane Coker, SPED (special education) director, spoke to the board about Silver High School and La Plata Middle School. He referred to the ATSI (additional targeted support improvement) a new measure implemented by the state. "We are at the bottom 5 percent of the state, and we need to improve test scores." They will be working with some of the schools that scored higher to see what can be done to improve. They will also be meeting with PED to see what can be done. Coker said this has been a new designation and they have to learn more about it. Hawkins explained further how the designation had been arrived at and the need to learn more. Coker said he predicted scores would go up as they learned more.

Hawkins went on to explain the change PED has proposed. They want to increase the 181 days of instruction to 205 days. HB130 had been negotiated by the unions and many came together to make it work. The new proposal does not follow the legislation. Increasing the days would require more funding. However, additional funding will only be available to schools that run on a 5 day a week schedule. Hawkins said, "This is clearly a bait and switch and that is my opinion." This would affect Cliff Schools. Cliff has very successfully run on a 4-day-week schedule for some time. PED has also made accreditation changes that would have them taking control of the school boards.

Cohn had concern over these proposed changes.

Diaz said the data was clear that increased days do not improve competency. "This is solely PED and going against HB130. We follow a code of conduct and PED needs to be very careful." No legislative action had supported this. She expressed the hope that their representatives take action against this. This will be a high priority and Diaz let Cliff know they would be advocating for them.

Hawkins said many rural schools had been using 4-day-week schedules and it had worked well for them and had been better. It has also been cost effective. "PED is coming in and forcing change."

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent, gave the board a personnel report. He had good news they are 99.5 percent staffed. Victor Oaxaca would be retiring, and they have found a good candidate that will be working alongside Oaxaca for four months to ensure a smooth transition.

Alvarez said they had been negotiating due process with SCEA and working on the legal procedures. The process had been going on for two years to come to an agreement.

Cindy Barris, associate superintendent, had not been available. Hawkins said her report had been in their packet.

Joyce Barela, mental health grant coordinator, had a report for the board on the program and said she would be reporting to them monthly. They had purchased some exercise equipment for the wellness rooms and created a vector student library that had short videos. The videos had been created by students for students. They will be using them for therapy and something to talk about with their case manager. The district will be contracting with Winborn Wellness to start with for ten hours a week. She said they have continued to track the use of the wellness rooms and now have had 1,581 total visits.

Montenegro said the finance sub-committee met and reviewed the financial reports and the large project and HVAC system at Stout Elementary. It will be a $2.4 million project but has been needed for a while. Hawkins said it would start December 27, 2023.

The audit committee didn't meet because the audit had been finished the previous month. When the state accepts the audit, it will be available to the public.

Flores gave a threat assessment report. They had met the previous week and had discussed a recent incident. They will have a new tool to use and will be sharing soon. It has to do with interviewing a person that makes the threat.

Montenegro addressed the naming of the Silver High School band room after the late David Kendrick. He had retired as the high school band director. The district had done the 90-day-wait period to allow public comment. Larry Behrens had come to them originally at the July 24, 2023, meeting and proposed the idea. Everyone had expressed fond memories of him. Cindy Kendrick thanked the board for the consideration. Montenegro lamented about her experience with him when she did baton twirling in high school. Cohn said he graduated from Cobre but had met him when the band director at Cobre and Kendrick came together for them to all play as one. Diaz said she had been in band at Silver High School, "His passion was infectious. It made you want to do well. He was a kid at heart." McMillan said he had not been in band but heard how much he had been respected.

Board comments

Montenegro thanked everyone for attending and Flores for his service. She reflected to what had been discussed earlier about the PED changes and said, "Local control is very important." She acknowledged it had been a long meeting and apologized but some things had to be discussed because of the importance and the need to address it. "We are taking an active role and will continue. We know what is best for our students. We can't turn a blind eye."

She thanked everyone involved and who participated in the strategic plan and calendar. "It is how we know what is needed and the only way we can get better." She wished everyone a Merry Christmas and happy holidays.

Montenegro did add her concern about the scores on the strategic plan and that they needed to do better.

Diaz thanked the calendar committee for their work. She thanked Flores and said he helped make them a more productive board. She wished him well. She said Kendrick had been near and dear to her heart. She had attended a mental health conference and really appreciated getting to go. Mental health effects all parts of a person's health. The staff that attended came back very excited about what they had learned. She commented that everything Montenegro said about PED she had said well. She hoped PED did not undermine HB130 that so many came together on. "This will be a high priority for us." She wished everyone happy holidays.

Cohn said he echoed what had been said about PED by Montenegro and Diaz. He thanked Barela and said, "We are on to something that is working and evolving." He thanked the IT department and staff. Cohn thanked Flores and said he hoped to continue to see him, and it had been a privilege and honor to serve with him. He wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

McMillan agreed with everyone on the PED comments. "It is critical that we come together on the PED rules that will take away local control."

This would be Flores's last meeting. He had not been in band but when he played football, he remembers him. The band motivated them when they played the school song. He added with a laugh he thought the track might be finished before the 32nd Street construction project. He added how frustrating it has been and thanked everyone for their patience. He wished everyone a happy holiday and to stay safe. He thanked all the principals, teachers, and mental health advocates. "You are the boots on the ground and the first defense. We would be lost without you." He said he has been proud of the principals being great leaders. The schools reflected that. "Commitment to the kids is why we are here." He thanked Lisa Lucero, administrative assistant, for being great to work with. He appreciated Montenegro for her leadership and said she has done well and an outstanding job. Diaz will always have a special place in his heart because she had delivered his daughter's twins. He commented on how well liked she is in the community. The board has been family oriented and not always seen eye to eye but always come together. Cohn would always be near and dear to his heart and with a smile said, "You love everyone, and everything is phenomenal." He thanked him for his passion and having the kids be the main priority. He told McMillan they go way back and still sees him as a young man on the football team. "We have had our ups and downs and reflected back on learning to use zoom. We didn't like it, but we did it. Many times, we agreed to disagree." He said he would always be fond of him.

"I am proud to have been on this board and can hold my head up high." He added that he felt Kim Clement would do a good job and wished them all luck. He told Hawkins that he and his staff have been amazing and could not say enough. They run a smooth operating district. Flores added Michelle McCain, finance director, has been a real asset and works behind the scenes to make all the money flow.

"I was pleased to serve and blessed to be part of this board. My agenda is complete as I leave." They had implemented armed security guards, threat assessment, safety infrastructure and a crisis intervention team. "I hope it continues and I hope it is never used."

Action items

The board approved all requests made by Michelle McCain, finance director. She had checks totaling $3,356,828.08 and a budget adjustment. She had an award to Enoch Mechanical to replace a boiler. The approval also included donations from Freeport McMoRan:

Cliff High School Rock and Roll Science - $500

Cliff Elementary reading/leader program grades K-2 - $500

Cliff Elementary reading/leader program grades 3-6 - $500

La Plata Middle School science Olympiad engineering projects - $500

La Plata Middle School scholastic magazines 8th grade ELA - $500

The board approved the addendum to article 11 E, due process of the collective bargaining agreement.

The council approved the balanced calendar for the school year 2024-2025.

The council approved the naming of the Silver High School band room after the late David Kendrick, retired Silver High band director.

The next finance committee meeting will take place January 18, 2024.

The next regular work session and board meeting will be January 22, 2024

The board went into executive session to discuss with the school district attorney HB130 and recent changes. They will be asking for guidance.

The board came back from executive session.

The board approved a SCSD Board of Education resolution in response to the HB 130 rulemaking.

Adjourned