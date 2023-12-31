By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Town Council held a regular meeting December 12, 2023. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ken Ladner, council members included Jose Ray, Nicholas Prince (phone), Guadalupe Cano, and Rudy Bencomo.

The council presented Ray with a plaque to commemorate his service and a jacket. He has served on the council from 2011 to 2023. Everyone who commented included the word, appreciation, when they spoke about Ray.

Bencomo thanked Ray for his service. "We don't always get gratitude from our citizens, but we appreciate what you have done. You have been a great friend and will be missed." He told Ray he would do his best to learn from what he had taught him.

Cano said she hoped she didn't cry but had thought a lot about the past decade she had served with Ray. "We had a lot of bumps along the way and shared some victories." They had not always agreed but something had stood out to Cano. When they had gotten underneath each other's skin during a meeting Ray would take a few days to think about it and then call Cano to talk about it. Sometimes they would agree and sometimes not but by the next meeting she said, "We were good. That says a lot about you. You are always a gentleman. You have given a lot of blood, sweat, and tears and your fingerprints are on a lot of things in this community." She hoped he enjoyed his retirement. She thanked his wife and daughter for always being at the meetings and sharing Ray. "The work he did was your work also. The work you have done is a tremendous asset to the community, and I look forward to seeing what you do next because I know you are not done." She directed a few statements to Ray in Spanish.

Prince thanked Ray for his service to the community.

Alex Brown, town manager, thanked Ray for his service to the community and himself. "You look for the best in everyone. We didn't always agree with the comments you made but everything you do you do from the heart because you care." He told him how much he has appreciated him for all he had done and most importantly for being his friend. He looked forward to continuing to work with him in the community. "I know you are not done."

Fire Chief Milo Lambert said Ray had kept him on his toes for a decade. "I will miss your comments." He told him he looked forward to working with him on public events and looking forward "to your blunt comments that are appreciated and understood."

Jim Reynolds, town attorney, said he appreciated Ray because he would always be willing to work with anyone. He never had a vindictive bone in his body when things didn't go his way. Ray looks for the best in everyone and has really contributed to the community. "Maybe that is not recognized. I appreciate his sense of humor."

Corporal Manny Jaure told Ray, "You are super positive and always smiling. The police department thanks you and we love you."

Alfred Sedillo, town clerk, said they had only worked together for two years but he appreciated his time and that he always stopped by the office to say hello. "I hope that continues. We are always here for you and have your number on speed dial. Good luck and God bless."

Ladner said, "I appreciate the honor of working with you for the past ten years. You have been involved in so much that has benefited the community." The music festival alone had grown to be one of the largest events. "We had some contentious council meetings when it came to passing an ordinance for the ROV and you stuck to your guns and had the community's support." Because of that passing several new businesses have come in and helped increase the gross receipts tax income and provided jobs. "That would not have happened if you didn't stick to your guns." Ladner commended him for wanting to bring in more events for downtown to bring the community together. "You served in Vietnam and have a strong sense of patriotism, and it has come out time and time again in the council comments and that touches me." He thanked him for never blindsiding him with comments and always came to him before to tell him what he wanted to talk about. "I respect that."

Ray was emotional over all the heart-felt comments he had been given. He congratulated Stan Snider and said he knew he would do a good job. Ray had been asked many years ago by several people to run for city council and had said he was not interested. He eventually received a call from then mayor James Marshall. Marshall wanted to appoint him to the council, and he accepted. He said he had served under three mayors, James Marshall, Mike Morones and Ken Ladner. "All have been people's councilors." He said Morones had been the hardest on him because of the things he liked to do. "He told me I was a pain in the butt, which I was." He had known Reynolds for years and their parents knew each other. He told Sedillo he was glad he became city clerk and hoped he stayed. Ray looked at Jaure, "You are always smiling and friendly and good for the police department. I know your family and you come from a good family." Many years ago, he said Cano had come to him and asked if she should run for city council and he told her to. "I know we butted heads a lot, but it is okay, and it was worth it. I hope you run for a higher office eventually. You are one of a kind." He told Patricia Cano, "We don't always agree but you are always here for your daughter and us." He thanked Police Chief Freddie Portillo for all the good work he has done for the community. He thanked Lambert for always being there at events. He brought up an event back in the 70s when Bencomo had been playing baseball and went for the ball and hit the fence. "You have always treated me nice, and I have enjoyed you." He had a comment for Prince. "You are a good guy but please slow down when you are talking and breathe."

He thanked the public for being there. Without them the council would not be there. "All the department heads are amazing and have always answered any questions I had." He turned his comments to Ladner. "You are a hell of a mayor. You go out of your way to do a lot of things and I have enjoyed working with you."

He took a long pause and thanked his wife, the boss. "What can I say? You are always there for me and have kept me in line. Thank you for being there."

Ray thanked Brown for the many conversations they had and especially when they both lost siblings and confided in him. "My parents liked you." He told him how much he has done for the community, and he knew it was sometimes tiresome and redundant.

He went on to thank several other people. Ray said he wanted to see more events downtown to bring the community together. "Don't sell Boston Hill."

"I am grateful to God and Jesus Christ for allowing me to be here. God bless all of you and God bless America. It has been a blessing to be here with all of you." Ray wished everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Council comments.

Cano said she had attended the town awards dinner and thanked everyone. She enjoyed all the awards given to the employees and one had been with the city for 25 years.

Bencomo had attended several meetings. One had to do with food sustainability and the others had to do with mental health. "All were well attended." He wanted to recognize Chon Fierro, mayor of Bayard, who had given 30 years of service. Bencomo will be attending the municipal league training in January. He wished everyone a happy Christmas and holidays.

Ray reflected back that one-and-a-half months after he became a councilor his father had passed and now one-and-a half months before he left as a councilor his mother passed. In the middle of all that he had lost a son.

Ladner thanked Cano for her work on the townhall and said it had gone well. He has received some calls from bicyclist having a problem with the narrow bike lane on Hudson and Hwy 90. He talked to the Department of Transportation, and they will be redoing the lanes to make them wider in several weeks.

Public input

Simon Wheaton-Smith addressed the council. He said his family had been here a long time and he had served on the council for district 3. He had met Ray and his parents at that time. Because of his wife's medical problems, he had not been able to run for a third term. At that time, he had asked Ray to run. He thanked him for everything he had done and presented him with a card. "To sum him up, he is a consummate gentleman."

Sedillo had a report concerning liquor permits and ADA compliance. They have been having issues with events making sure they have ADA entrances and exits for events. The town updated the permit and now the event holder must provide a map with the permit application showing the ADA entrances and exits. They will be inspected before the event to be signed off on. Lambert said this has been a discussion for some time. It will apply to all events that are gated and serving liquor. If it has not been done, it will have to be mitigated immediately or the event will not happen.

Cano thanked them and said she had wanted to see that for a while because it is important.

Brown said he had received calls from residents with questions about why the roads had not been done between Swan Street and 14th Street like had been done on Highway 180. Last summer they had asked for a safety study to be done in that area. They have come in and done the preliminary work, but the final report has not been submitted. It will be done soon and will be addressed at that time.

Cano wanted to know what has been going on with the construction on 32nd Street and when it will be finished. Brown said the reason for the delay had to do with the low water crossing in the area near the high school. The project had been set to be done by Thanksgiving but now it will be in January. WNM Communications and Century Link had cables that should have been three feet deep, but they found them as shallow as six inches deep. They had to have them come in and put the cables at the correct depth. The contractors have had to wait for the cable companies to come in and take care of it. They have identified some other places they will have fix the depth also.

The council approved canceling the December 26, 2023, meeting

Meeting adjourned.