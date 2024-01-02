By Roger Lanse
On Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched at about 8:09 p.m. to the La Familia restaurant in reference to a shooting call. The reporting person advised that someone had just shot through the window of the restaurant, almost hitting one of her employees. According to a SCPD incident report, when an officer arrived, he observed a hole in the east side window near the entrance the size of which was consistent with a bullet hole.
Speaking with the business owner, her son, and five employees, the officer determined that all were unhurt. One employee who was outside at the time of the shooting, stated he observed a white car traveling north on Hudson Street when the shot was fired.
SCPD units assisted by New Mexico State Police units shut down Hudson Street between 6th and Yankie streets.
A search for cartridge cases was unsuccessful, the report said. Pending investigation results, the incident has been classified as the negligent use of a firearm.