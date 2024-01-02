By Roger Lanse

As a Silver City Police Department officer was on the way to assist another officer with a traffic stop on Cecilia and Pine streets at about 2:17 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, the officer noticed a white flatbed Ford truck parked in a bay of the carwash on Pine Street. According to a SCPD incident report, when the officer cleared the traffic stop about 30 minutes later, he and a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy made contact with the driver of the Ford truck at the carwash. The driver stated his name was Carl Underwood and his birthdate was '6/17/74.' However, when officers checked with the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority and with the Arizona and Texas Dispatch Authority's no record could be found with that name and birthdate.

Officers noted the driver was really nervous, noting it twice in the report. GCRDA, through a picture of the vehicle's registration on the driver's phone, stated the owner to be a Terance Hicks, 28, with a Roswell address and with multiple warrants for his arrest. According to the report, Hicks attempted to start the truck but was prevented from fleeing by the original investigating officer and deputy aided by two more officers and two more deputies. One of the newly arrived deputies was able to identify the driver as Terance Hicks due to having prior interactions with him.

Hicks was then observed reaching into his waist with his right hand, Drawing his weapon, the report stated, the officer commanded Hicks to cease reaching into his waist, whereupon Hicks quit reaching and placed his hands on the steering wheel. Hicks was handcuffed and placed under arrest for his active warrants. The report does not mention the discovery of any weapons, but officers did find a clear plastic baggie containing a white crystal-like substance.

Hicks was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance and to SCPD for paperwork by GCSO deputies. The first investigating SCPD officer transported Hicks to Grant County Detention Center for booking, charged with trafficking a controlled substance, resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer, and concealing identity.

According to GCDC staff, Hicks remains in custody as of Jan. 2, 2024.