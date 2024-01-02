The Gila is the birthplace of Wilderness

SILVER CITY, NM, January 2, 2024 – The Gila National Forest kicks off 2024 as a year of celebration of the world’s first Wilderness. The Gila Wilderness was designated on June 3, 1924. The forest will host events and observations honoring all that is wilderness, in recognition of the centennial anniversary of the Gila Wilderness.

“One hundred years ago, Aldo Leopold held with conviction that wilderness is a value unto itself and a precious resource to be protected. He also had the influence and power of persuasion to effect change,” said Gila National Forest Supervisor Camille Howes. “He argued for large swaths of land to be set aside for ecosystem function and recreation, where man is only a visitor. Convinced of his wisdom, the Southwestern Region of the Forest Service answered the call for protection by designating the Gila Wilderness.”

Forty years later, the Wilderness Act of 1964 secured the benefits of an enduring resource of wilderness for present and future generations as a policy of the U.S. Government. Wilderness areas are defined by five common characteristics:

• Untrammeled - unhindered and free from modern human control and/or manipulation.

• Undeveloped - essentially free from permanent improvements, other than historic resources, and void of modern human occupation and motorized or mechanical transport.

• Natural and substantially free from the effects of modern civilization.

• Outstanding opportunities for solitude, providing for separation from modern civilization, travel by traditional means, challenge, discovery, self-reliance, and freedom.

• Other values are preserved, such as unique ecological or geological features of scientific, educational, scenic, or historic value.

Together with community partners, the forest is planning celebrations beginning in February with the Natural History of the Gila Symposium and closing with the Gila River Festival in October. The main event will be the Gila Wilderness Centennial Week, which will be held May 27 to June 3, in Silver City and Bayard. Events will include a speaker series, family-friendly celebrations at Gough Park, a screening of films from New Mexico State University’s Gila Film School, art, music, and primitive skills demonstrations and a crosscut competition. Other events will be held throughout the year and include hikes, articles, stargazing events, youth murals, trainings, books, and a wide variety of other community activities. Watch for news and information about scheduled events throughout 2024. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/gila/learning/history-culture/?cid=fseprd1103416 to view a calendar of events, learn interesting facts, and find links for partners, historic photos, and more. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 orMaribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov .