Gila National Forest celebrates 100 years of Gila Wilderness in 2024

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 02 January 2024 02 January 2024

The Gila is the birthplace of Wilderness

SILVER CITY, NM, January 2, 2024 – The Gila National Forest kicks off 2024 as a year of celebration of the world’s first Wilderness. The Gila Wilderness was designated on June 3, 1924. The forest will host events and observations honoring all that is wilderness, in recognition of the centennial anniversary of the Gila Wilderness.

“One hundred years ago, Aldo Leopold held with conviction that wilderness is a value unto itself and a precious resource to be protected. He also had the influence and power of persuasion to effect change,” said Gila National Forest Supervisor Camille Howes. “He argued for large swaths of land to be set aside for ecosystem function and recreation, where man is only a visitor. Convinced of his wisdom, the Southwestern Region of the Forest Service answered the call for protection by designating the Gila Wilderness.”

Forty years later, the Wilderness Act of 1964 secured the benefits of an enduring resource of wilderness for present and future generations as a policy of the U.S. Government. Wilderness areas are defined by five common characteristics:

• Untrammeled - unhindered and free from modern human control and/or manipulation.
• Undeveloped - essentially free from permanent improvements, other than historic resources, and void of modern human occupation and motorized or mechanical transport.
• Natural and substantially free from the effects of modern civilization.
• Outstanding opportunities for solitude, providing for separation from modern civilization, travel by traditional means, challenge, discovery, self-reliance, and freedom.
• Other values are preserved, such as unique ecological or geological features of scientific, educational, scenic, or historic value.

Together with community partners, the forest is planning celebrations beginning in February with the Natural History of the Gila Symposium and closing with the Gila River Festival in October. The main event will be the Gila Wilderness Centennial Week, which will be held May 27 to June 3, in Silver City and Bayard. Events will include a speaker series, family-friendly celebrations at Gough Park, a screening of films from New Mexico State University’s Gila Film School, art, music, and primitive skills demonstrations and a crosscut competition. Other events will be held throughout the year and include hikes, articles, stargazing events, youth murals, trainings, books, and a wide variety of other community activities. Watch for news and information about scheduled events throughout 2024. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/gila/learning/history-culture/?cid=fseprd1103416  to view a calendar of events, learn interesting facts, and find links for partners, historic photos, and more. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 orMaribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov .

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 