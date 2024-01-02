Deming, NM – The following information is for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Advisory from the Deming Police Department. Please refer all media inquiries and questions to the Deming Police Department at (575) 546-3011.
The Deming Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Wilma Hessler, (90) who is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 97 lbs with brown eyes, and white hair. She was last seen on November 11, 2023, at her residence on E Walnut Street in Deming. Her clothing description is unknown. Wilma may be in Grants, NM in a gold 2009 Ford F350 pickup truck bearing NM license plate of FXB-459.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Wilma Hessler is asked to contact the Deming Police Department at (575) 546-3011 or dial 911.